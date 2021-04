Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Jonathan Mitchell ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Peter Kioso ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Lloyd Jones ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Fraser Horsfall ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Joseph Mills ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Bryn Morris ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Shaun McWilliams ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ryan Watson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sam Hoskins ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Alex Jones ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Caleb Chukwuemeka ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Michael Harriman ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Danny Rose ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Mark Marshall ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tomas Holy ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kane Vincent-Young ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Woolfenden ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Mark McGuinness ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Stephen Ward ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Keanan Bennetts ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Andre Dozzell ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Flynn Downes ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Gwion Edwards ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kayden Jackson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Freddie Sears ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Aaron Drinan ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Oliver Hawkins ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Armando Dobra

Your Northampton Town v Ipswich Town Match Reports PositivelyPortman added 21:15 - Apr 20



I’m not sure where this team goes from now until the end of the season. Not one of them deserves any praise.

I think Cook needs to use the Under 23s from Saturday onwards.

3



Juanforthemoney added 21:18 - Apr 20



We are truly awful. Agree with the previous post. The season is over just play the youngsters- at least they have something to aspire to! 2



GatesofDelirium added 21:20 - Apr 20



Hit the woodwork twice. KVY missed a sitter. Cannot defend corners and Holy contrives to give them their third goal. Sickening result 1



chopra777 added 21:48 - Apr 20



Having drawn against Charlton and known a win was the only option. The first five minutes was promising for the Town. But what followed was a total disaster. Nerves set in and a total lack of football intelligence oozed around the pitch. Passes went astray, no training tactics were evident and definitely no motivation. So the writing was on the wall. Another goal drought and the play offs more remote than finding life on Mars. 0



Terrystowel added 22:23 - Apr 20



So in desperation we bring on two big lumps up front but then, when we get a free kick in their half, we play tippytappy and the ball ends up on the edge of our penalty area! I don't get it. And when did telling players publicly that they're not good enough ever work? Been a supporter for nearly 70yrs and never been more depressed. 0