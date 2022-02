Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Jonathan Mitchell ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ollie Younger ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ro-Shaun Williams ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Joseph Olowu ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ben Jackson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Matt Smith ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tommy Rowe ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Charlie Seaman ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Josh Martin ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Reo Griffiths ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ademipo Odubeko ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kyle Knoyle ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Aidan Barlow ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Danny Gardner ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Christian Walton ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Janoi Donacien ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Woolfenden ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 George Edmundson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Wes Burns ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Lee Evans ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tyreeq Bakinson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Dominic Thompson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Bersant Celina ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Conor Chaplin ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Macauley Bonne ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 James Norwood ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Idris El Mizouni ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sone Aluko

Your Doncaster Rovers v Ipswich Town Match Reports

timleatham added 22:10 - Feb 8



Thought we played really well tonight with much better creativity in and around the box and if it wasn’t for some wasteful finishing we would have won comfortably. Looked really solid at the back and Walton had very little to do. Lots of good performances however I was most impressed with Thompson who rarely looked threatened when defending and attacked with pace and intent. Well done Bakinson for getting your first goal. Keep believing! We can do this and get into the play offs. 1



Bluesky added 22:17 - Feb 8



We made hard work of what should have been a walk over. We lacked a someone with imagination, someone to make a run now and then. Celina needs more confidence on his left foot. Bonne needs to stay onside and needs a goal to get his confidence back. Thompson was my man of the match - hard working, made things happen more than anyone else. Could have doe with Aluko twenty minutes sooner. Why do ITFC always make us sweat so? 1



Linkboy13 added 22:30 - Feb 8



Walton highest rated marks strange when he had very little to do must be a fans favourite. Thompson best town player for me. 0



Sospiri added 23:13 - Feb 8



Only 9 points of automatic promotions place now... 0