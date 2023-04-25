Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Barnsley 0 v 3 Ipswich Town
SkyBet League One
Tuesday, 25th April 2023 Kick-off 19:45

Barnsley v Ipswich Town Match Gallery

Photos: Matchday Images
