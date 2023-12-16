Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Ipswich Town 2 v 2 Norwich City
SkyBet Championship
Saturday, 16th December 2023 Kick-off 12:30

Ipswich Town v Norwich City Match Gallery

Photos: SIPA USA, Action Images and Matchday Images
