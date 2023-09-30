Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Huddersfield Town 1 v 1 Ipswich Town
SkyBet Championship
Saturday, 30th September 2023 Kick-off 15:00

Huddersfield Town v Ipswich Town Match Gallery

Photos: Matchday Images
About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2023