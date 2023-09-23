Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Ipswich Town 4 v 3 Blackburn Rovers
SkyBet Championship
Saturday, 23rd September 2023 Kick-off 15:00

Ipswich Town v Blackburn Rovers Match Gallery

Photos: Matchday Images
