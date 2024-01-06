Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
AFC Wimbledon 1 v 3 Ipswich Town
FA Cup
Saturday, 6th January 2024 Kick-off 12:30

AFC Wimbledon v Ipswich Town Match Gallery

Photos: Matchday Images
