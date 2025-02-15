Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Aston Villa 1 v 1 Ipswich Town
FA Premier League
Saturday, 15th February 2025 Kick-off 15:00

Aston Villa v Ipswich Town Match Gallery

Photos: Action Images/Reuters with Matchday Images




About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2025