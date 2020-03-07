Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Ipswich Town 0 v 1 Coventry City
SkyBet League One
Saturday, 7th March 2020 Kick-off 15:00

Ipswich Town v Coventry City Match Gallery

Photos: TWTD
