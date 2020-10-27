Quantcast
Ipswich Town 1 v 0 Gillingham
SkyBet League One
Tuesday, 27th October 2020 Kick-off 19:00

Ipswich Town v Gillingham Match Gallery

Photos: Matchday Images
