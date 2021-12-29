Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Ipswich Town 1 v 0 Wycombe Wanderers
SkyBet League One
Wednesday, 29th December 2021 Kick-off 19:45

Ipswich Town v Wycombe Wanderers Match Gallery

Photos: Matchday Images
About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2021