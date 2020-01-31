Folami Moves to Stevenage On Loan

Friday, 31st Jan 2020 17:02 Blues striker Ben Folami has joined League Two table-proppers Stevenage on loan for the rest of the season. The 20-year-old, who last week helped the Australian U23s to third place at the AFC U23 Championship and a place at this summer’s Olympics in Tokyo, returned to action earlier in the season after suffering a ruptured achilles in February last year. The Sydney-born frontman has made one appearance for the Blues this season, the full 90 minutes of the 1-0 Leasing.com Trophy defeat at Colchester United in November. In total, the academy product, who is contracted until the summer of 2021 with the club having an option for a further season, has made three senior starts and three sub appearances. Town now have 13 players out on loan at various levels. Meanwhile, former Blues loanee Anthony Georgiou, 22, has joined Bolton Wanderers on loan for the remainder of the season from parent club Spurs. Georgiou made three starts and 10 sub appearances for Town during a half-season spell at Portman Road. Another ex-Town loanee winger, Jordan Graham, 24, has joined Gillingham on loan From Wolves. Elsewhere, Everton defender Lewis Gibson, 19, who was among the centre-halves the Blues were weighing-up recruiting as a replacement for Toto Nsiala before they signed Josh Earl, has joined Fleetwood on loan until the end of the season. Play Football, Lose Weight

Terry_Nutkins added 17:45 - Jan 31

Great move for him! No brainer. 1

Linkboy13 added 18:12 - Jan 31

Yes good move if he's going to improve no point in kicking around in the u23s. It would do Andre Dozzell the world of good to go out on loan he's not going to get better by sitting on the bench. 1

midastouch added 18:51 - Jan 31

Hope it works out well for Ben and he comes back with some good goals to his name and thus bursting with confidence as a result of the loan. Go get 'em Ben! 0

