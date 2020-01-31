Folami Moves to Stevenage On Loan
Friday, 31st Jan 2020 17:02
Blues striker Ben Folami has joined League Two table-proppers Stevenage on loan for the rest of the season.
The 20-year-old, who last week helped the Australian U23s to third place at the AFC U23 Championship and a place at this summer’s Olympics in Tokyo, returned to action earlier in the season after suffering a ruptured achilles in February last year.
The Sydney-born frontman has made one appearance for the Blues this season, the full 90 minutes of the 1-0 Leasing.com Trophy defeat at Colchester United in November.
In total, the academy product, who is contracted until the summer of 2021 with the club having an option for a further season, has made three senior starts and three sub appearances. Town now have 13 players out on loan at various levels.
Meanwhile, former Blues loanee Anthony Georgiou, 22, has joined Bolton Wanderers on loan for the remainder of the season from parent club Spurs.
Georgiou made three starts and 10 sub appearances for Town during a half-season spell at Portman Road.
Another ex-Town loanee winger, Jordan Graham, 24, has joined Gillingham on loan From Wolves.
Elsewhere, Everton defender Lewis Gibson, 19, who was among the centre-halves the Blues were weighing-up recruiting as a replacement for Toto Nsiala before they signed Josh Earl, has joined Fleetwood on loan until the end of the season.
Blogs 269 bloggers
Wing Wonders (Part Two) by ElephantintheRoom
As the sixties morphed into the seventies, wing wonders at Portman Road were a bit like London buses. Four had come along at once, though in truth one or two (like those same London buses) were also easy to miss.
2019/20 - Grating Expectations by tractorboykent
A lot of comments at the moment would suggest that we are in the midst of a(nother) crisis. Whilst the league table doesn’t reflect that, the perception is likely more based on our own expectations of where we’d be at this stage.
Wing Wonders (Part One) by ElephantintheRoom
It’s a curiosity of Town’s great years that the two big successes – winning the league under Alf Ramsey and the UEFA Cup under Bobby Robson were based on teams without true wingers.
John Cobbold’s Ace Gardener by ElephantintheRoom
For newer Town supporters perhaps, the name Colin Viljoen has disappeared into the mists of time. But for those of us who started supporting Town in the 60s his name is fondly recalled as a true great. His highlights reel alone (alas it exists only in memory) would mark him out as someone special.
Big Al by ElephantintheRoom
When the Kevin Beattie statue is revealed, I suspect it will be his great pal and fellow central defensive titan, Allan Hunter, who will do the revealing. What will be going through Big Al’s mind I wonder? Sadness at his friend’s passing – but mixed with fierce pride perhaps.
