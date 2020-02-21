Second Op For Norwood But Back Before the End of the Season

Friday, 21st Feb 2020 10:42 Town joint-leading scorer James Norwood is facing a number of weeks on the sidelines due to a second groin operation. The 29-year-old went under the knife for a nerve issue in October but has struggled to regain his best form since returning with his groin continuing to cause him problems and the decision has been made that he needs another operation. “James Norwood has gone in for a little op this morning,” manager Paul Lambert said. “He’ll be out for a few weeks, but he’ll be back before the end of the season. But we have to get the groin sorted out, and that’s hopefully what will happen this morning. While Lambert admits it’s a setback, he says it’s important for the striker’s problem to be resolved. “For him, himself 100 per cent,” he added. “But we have to get to the bottom of this, it’s unfair him trying to keep playing through things, he’s got to go and get it sorted. I think that’s played a major part with the way he’s been the last few weeks. I think it’s only right that everybody came to the decision thinking that it’s beneficial if he goes and gets it done.” The Blues boss says it was something that they had hoped could wait until the summer. “I think so,” he said. “You’re caught between a rock and a hard place. Do you get back fit for the last six weeks or so of the season fully fit and go from there or do you keep putting him at risk or hinder it? “He’s not getting any better, and his performances are dipping and things like that, so we thought it was best for everybody if he went and got it done – especially for James himself.” While Town can’t recall any of their loanees as cover - such as Jordan Roberts at Gillingham - Lambert says he has players who can come into his team at his disposal. “I’ve got Teddy Bishop back, I’ve got Freddie Sears back and Will Keane and Kayden Jackson. So, I’ve still got a lot of attacking options on that front.” Regarding Bishop, he added: "I don’t think he’s a centre-forward. I think he’s probably a more attacking midfielder or a 10 if you want to call it that. "I think when he came on on Saturday he gave you something different, but even at Tranmere he gave you something different, then we lost him. "As I said, the secret to Bish I think is being fit, that’s the secret to him. If he does that, then he’s got a really, really big career in front of him." Play Football, Lose Weight

PortmanTerrorist added 10:46 - Feb 21

Explains performances as he is way better than he has been recently. Question is whether we are getting him right for play-offs or next season ? 0

superblues9 added 11:00 - Feb 21

Why’s it taken so long to come to this conclusion ? And if he’s already had one op why wasn’t it all done then is it club cutting corners ? Feel

Sorry for bloke been hurting for so long when this could of been done months ago 0

Ipswich_Sniffer added 11:19 - Feb 21

He is useless anyway. Never seen player miss so many chances. -2

RaymondovicBlue added 11:24 - Feb 21

Need to be fit AND confident.... Murph scored so many goals that one season because he believed he would score every time he tried and because he was fully fit and able to put in the best shots. AT LAST SOME HONESTY... "His performances dipping"... YES they were.... But now we know why. Good brave pro to try to fight through but on reflection he should perhaps have had this second op weeks ago?? 1

timkatieadamitfc added 11:25 - Feb 21

At least we might see Sears play in his proper position, hope he is back for play offs. 1

MickMillsTash added 11:30 - Feb 21

I thought the only way we were going to get up is if Norwood returned to be the player at Burton away and Sunderland at home rather than of late.

Explains why he gets subbed after 70 minutes or is on the bench



Step Up Will Keane - need a good performance from him



Hopefully Huws plays tomorrow - without Norwood we will have limited 'physicality'

* apologies for talksport football speak 0

