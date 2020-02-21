Second Op For Norwood But Back Before the End of the Season
Friday, 21st Feb 2020 10:42
Town joint-leading scorer James Norwood is facing a number of weeks on the sidelines due to a second groin operation.
The 29-year-old went under the knife for a nerve issue in October but has struggled to regain his best form since returning with his groin continuing to cause him problems and the decision has been made that he needs another operation.
“James Norwood has gone in for a little op this morning,” manager Paul Lambert said. “He’ll be out for a few weeks, but he’ll be back before the end of the season. But we have to get the groin sorted out, and that’s hopefully what will happen this morning.
While Lambert admits it’s a setback, he says it’s important for the striker’s problem to be resolved.
“For him, himself 100 per cent,” he added. “But we have to get to the bottom of this, it’s unfair him trying to keep playing through things, he’s got to go and get it sorted.
I think that’s played a major part with the way he’s been the last few weeks. I think it’s only right that everybody came to the decision thinking that it’s beneficial if he goes and gets it done.”
The Blues boss says it was something that they had hoped could wait until the summer.
“I think so,” he said. “You’re caught between a rock and a hard place. Do you get back fit for the last six weeks or so of the season fully fit and go from there or do you keep putting him at risk or hinder it?
“He’s not getting any better, and his performances are dipping and things like that, so we thought it was best for everybody if he went and got it done – especially for James himself.”
While Town can’t recall any of their loanees as cover - such as Jordan Roberts at Gillingham - Lambert says he has players who can come into his team at his disposal.
“I’ve got Teddy Bishop back, I’ve got Freddie Sears back and Will Keane and Kayden Jackson. So, I’ve still got a lot of attacking options on that front.”
Regarding Bishop, he added: "I don’t think he’s a centre-forward. I think he’s probably a more attacking midfielder or a 10 if you want to call it that.
"I think when he came on on Saturday he gave you something different, but even at Tranmere he gave you something different, then we lost him.
"As I said, the secret to Bish I think is being fit, that’s the secret to him. If he does that, then he’s got a really, really big career in front of him."
