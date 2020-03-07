Six Changes as Blues Host Leaders Coventry
Saturday, 7th Mar 2020 14:41
Will Norris, Teddy Bishop, Luke Woolfenden, Cole Skuse, Gwion Edwards and Freddie Sears all return to the starting line-up as manager Paul Lambert makes six changes for the visit of Coventry City.
Norris replaces Tomas Holy in goal behind a back four of Edwards, Woolfenden, skipper Luke Chambers and Luke Garbutt.
In midfield, Skuse and Andre Dozzell will be behind Jon Nolan with Bishop and Alan Judge either side of Sears up front.
Striker Will Keane misses out with a groin injury, while leaders Coventry name an unchanged team.
Town: Norris, Edwards, Woolfenden, Chambers (c), Garbutt, Skuse, Dozzell, Nolan, Bishop, Judge, Sears. Subs: Holy, Earl, Wilson, Morris, Dobra, Huws, Simpson.
Coventry: Marosi, Rose, McFadzean, Kelly (c), Allen, Hyam, O’Hare, Walsh, Dabo, Godden, McCallum. Subs: Wilson, Biamou, Pask, Giles, Bakayoko, Westbrooke, Shipley. Referee: Trevor Kettle (Rutland).
Photo: TWTD
