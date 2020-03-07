Six Changes as Blues Host Leaders Coventry

Saturday, 7th Mar 2020 14:41 Will Norris, Teddy Bishop, Luke Woolfenden, Cole Skuse, Gwion Edwards and Freddie Sears all return to the starting line-up as manager Paul Lambert makes six changes for the visit of Coventry City. Norris replaces Tomas Holy in goal behind a back four of Edwards, Woolfenden, skipper Luke Chambers and Luke Garbutt. In midfield, Skuse and Andre Dozzell will be behind Jon Nolan with Bishop and Alan Judge either side of Sears up front. Striker Will Keane misses out with a groin injury, while leaders Coventry name an unchanged team. Town: Norris, Edwards, Woolfenden, Chambers (c), Garbutt, Skuse, Dozzell, Nolan, Bishop, Judge, Sears. Subs: Holy, Earl, Wilson, Morris, Dobra, Huws, Simpson. Coventry: Marosi, Rose, McFadzean, Kelly (c), Allen, Hyam, O’Hare, Walsh, Dabo, Godden, McCallum. Subs: Wilson, Biamou, Pask, Giles, Bakayoko, Westbrooke, Shipley. Referee: Trevor Kettle (Rutland). Play Football, Lose Weight

grow_our_own added 14:44 - Mar 7

Yes, Jon Nolan in midfield! The answer to all our dreams. Why hasn't Lambert considered him before this season?! Congrats to all involved in the continued wonderous football management at ITFC. 0

Buryblue78 added 14:45 - Mar 7

Obviously the undroppable Chambers who was solely

at fault for Fleetwoods goal is first name on the sheet

They'll be no improvement whilst that continues

I would make a good clubman for half his 20k a week if savings are needed 2

blueboy1981 added 14:46 - Mar 7

Yet another example of ‘a rabbit in the headlights’ from Lambert - who readily admits he couldn’t care about losing his job. It shows in each passing game.

Back to rotation again, another one of his brain wave ideas that don’t work. 4

multiplescoregasms added 14:46 - Mar 7

Only 6 changes? One of them is Chambers yeah? No? Jesus, what does he have to do to get dropped? KIll someone? 1

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 14:49 - Mar 7

Don't mind seeing Judge, Sears, Bish, and Dozzell all in the team together, but there won't be much point hoofing it up field to the big man up front today - 'cos he isn't there. 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 14:51 - Mar 7

Its like the last days of Hurst 6 changes with seemingly no idea what the best 11 is 1

afcfee added 14:54 - Mar 7

4/5 Central midfielders and they're all weak 1

Ebantiass added 15:02 - Mar 7

Lambert has no clue. It wont be long ball as much as the tall guy is away. You just get the feeling that Lambert is simply clutching at straws. Praying for a win but my gut says 0-3 to Coventry. 0

madmouse1959 added 15:17 - Mar 7

Mistake after mistake yet Chambers is always in the team. He cost us points in every game. Just watch coventry go and score today. 0

tractorboybig added 15:23 - Mar 7

dickheads changes again 0

