U23s in Action at Cardiff

Monday, 9th Mar 2020 11:48 Janoi Donacien and Myles Kenlock are in the U23s side facing Cardiff City at the Cardiff City Stadium this afternoon (KO 1pm). Meanwhile, the Blues second string will also be action on Friday when they take on Millwall in the game which was postponed last week. The fixture at Playford Road kicks off at 1pm. Play Football, Lose Weight

