Dobra on Target as U23s Draw at Cardiff

Monday, 9th Mar 2020 15:05 Armando Dobra was on target as Town’s U23s drew 1-1 with Cardiff City at the Cardiff City Stadium this afternoon. The Albanian U19 international, who is still to agree a new deal with the Blues with his current terms up in the summer but with the club having an option for a further year, put Gerard Nash’s side in front in the 25th minute. However, Kieron Evans levelled for the home side eight minutes from time. Late on, right-back Dylan Crowe made his return to action having missed most of the season through injury. Town’s U23s, who are in action again at Playford Road on Friday when they face Millwall in a rearranged game (KO 1pm), remain unbeaten in 2020. U23s: Przybek, Donacien, Kenlock, O'Reilly, Ndaba, McGavin, Morris (c), Hughes (Healy 77), Dobra, Simpson (K Brown 70), Gibbs (Crowe 77). Unused: Bort, Viral. Play Football, Lose Weight

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: TWTD



TheTrueBlue1878 added 15:21 - Mar 9

Of course he did. 1

