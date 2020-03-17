Football Content Awards Nominations Open



You can now nominate TWTD and other Town online content for gongs at The Football Content Awards 2020, which are currently due to take place at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday 21st May. The Football Content Awards started life as the Football Blogging Awards in 2012 before being renamed this year. TWTD was a finalist in the Best Forum category in 2014, while our friends at Ipswich Fanzone were nominated in the Best New Content Creator section last year. According to their website, the awards recognise the top websites, blogs, vlogs and more with voting conducted by fans and judges: “The Football Content Awards are the awards ceremony celebrating the best in online football media. We recognise and reward all content creators and online media companies in football. “From the independent creators to the media organisations, small and large, we congratulate the best in class for the football content we see day to day online. “Keeping in tune with our aims since inception, we honour the individual bloggers and vloggers who devote their spare time to their channels and fans, along with the lucky creators who have grown from humble beginnings to establish their brands as a recognised outlet in the UK and beyond. “We also recognise the best football clubs, footballers and major multinational media organisations and brands that lead the industry for the stellar content they provide to fans daily.” If you feel TWTD, any of our contributors, Ipswich Fanzone, the club, a player or any other Town-related media is worthy of a gong, nominations can be made here. You could vote for TWTD in the Best Club Content Creator category, Best Content Creator - along with Ipswich Fanzone - and/or Best Media Organisation, or individual contributors in Best Influencer. You also might feel The Naked Football Show, Blue Monday or Talk of the Town are worthy of votes in Best Podcast. You have two weeks in which to make nominations with the finalists announced on Monday 13th April. You can find further information on the Football Content Awards on their website. Play Football, Lose Weight

