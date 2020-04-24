Ex-Striker Forster to Run Marathon in Garden for NHS

Friday, 24th Apr 2020 10:36 Former Town striker Nicky Forster is running a marathon in his garden this Sunday to raise funds for NHS Charities Together. Forster, 46, plans to run 600 laps around a 70-metre loop as a thank-you to the NHS during the coronavirus crisis. He has already more than doubled his initial target of £500. “This Sunday 26th was supposed to be Virgin London Marathon day, instead we are all locked up in isolation, protecting ourselves from coronavirus,” he writes on his Just Giving page for the event. “We all have relied on the NHS in one way or another but now more than ever they have proved just how amazing a service they are to us all. “We ourselves recently have used them at a time they are under enormous pressure. My son Fred broke his arm playing football, requiring surgery which they did both with amazing care and professionalism all free of charge. “As a result I am going to run a full marathon round my garden, 26.2 miles or 42km around a 70m lap marked out. This will mean 600 laps of this loop in a time of sub four hours . “I am trying to raise £500.00 to say in a very small way a big thank-you for all they have done and continue to do so. I’m sure many people have donated so any donations will be greatly appreciated.” Forster was with the Blues between June 2005 and August 2006, scoring eight goals in 22 starts and three sub appearances, and also represented Reading, Brentford, Charlton, Birmingham, Brighton, Hull City and Gillingham.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments