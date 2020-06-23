TWTD Questionnaire 2019/20

Tuesday, 23rd Jun 2020 12:15

Welcome to the annual TWTD Questionnaire, the chance for you to look back in judgement at the delayed, curtailed and ultimately disappointing 2019/20 season.

The results of the TWTD Questionnaire will be made available once TWTD's supercomputer, the Osborne 1.0, has finished the processing later in the summer.

It's quite long, so leave the odd question out if you can't decide on an answer, it doesn't apply to you, you're getting a bit bored or you're starting to feel tired. All answers will be treated in the strictest confidence.

The TWTD Questionnaire, which for the first time this summer includes questions relating to ITFC Women's season, has been run for more than 20 years and is the biggest annual survey carried out amongst Town supporters with 2,163 fans responding last year. All the relevant people are made aware of the results.

To fill in this year’s TWTD Questionnaire and to look at those from previous seasons, click here.





Photo: Action Images