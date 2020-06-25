Everton Confirm Garbutt Release
Thursday, 25th Jun 2020 16:06
Everton have confirmed the expected release of former Blues loanee Luke Garbutt.
The 27-year-old joined Everton’s youth set-up from Leeds in 2009 but made only eight starts - three in the Premier League - and four sub appearances - two in the top flight - for the Toffeemen, the most recent in May 2015.
The 5ft 10in tall Harrogate-born left-back has spent most of the last few seasons on loan, at Cheltenham, Colchester, Fulham, Wigan and Oxford United before his temporary move to the Blues last summer.
Speaking a fortnight ago, Garbutt wasn’t ruling out a return to Town, although he has said he ambitions to play in the Championship.
“Hopefully I can get to a point where I’ve got a decision to make on a number of clubs,” he said.
“That’s not to say that I don’t rule out a permanent move to Ipswich if they were to offer me something through the summer because I really enjoyed my time here. I would never rule that situation out.”
Garbutt made 29 starts and one sub appearance for the Blues during 2019/20, scoring six goals.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 270 bloggers
We Should Encourage the Club and the League to Stream All Games by rugbytomc
In an ideal world, all League One clubs for next season would take the extra steps of temperature checks at the turnstiles with entry refused for anyone with a temperature and also insist on every fan entering the ground wearing a mask for the entirety of their time in the ground.
Euro Glory for Town by clivebleedingthomas
This was the season in which we had a realistic chance of winning the Treble - it sounds like complete fantasy now, but it happened. Our hopes of FA Cup glory had been finished, along with Kevin Beattie’s career as a Town player, at Villa Park.
Happy Highbury as Town Head to Wembley by clivebleedingthomas
As if going to an FA Cup semi-final was not stressful enough, I had added stress. I travelled on a Supporters Club coach, on board many families, including my father and my wife
Woods Wonder Strike Ends Deadlock by clivebleedingthomas
A sixth round FA Cup tie of greater length than most season's cup runs had begun almost three weeks earlier in front of the Portman Road record crowd of 38,010, a record that still stands.
Five Go To Town by clivebleedingthomas
A fixture that started as a mid-table game but ended as one that would be marked by having special T-shirts printed to commemorate it - this was the Demolition Derby.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]