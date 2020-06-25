Everton Confirm Garbutt Release

Thursday, 25th Jun 2020 16:06 Everton have confirmed the expected release of former Blues loanee Luke Garbutt. The 27-year-old joined Everton’s youth set-up from Leeds in 2009 but made only eight starts - three in the Premier League - and four sub appearances - two in the top flight - for the Toffeemen, the most recent in May 2015. The 5ft 10in tall Harrogate-born left-back has spent most of the last few seasons on loan, at Cheltenham, Colchester, Fulham, Wigan and Oxford United before his temporary move to the Blues last summer. Speaking a fortnight ago, Garbutt wasn’t ruling out a return to Town, although he has said he ambitions to play in the Championship. “Hopefully I can get to a point where I’ve got a decision to make on a number of clubs,” he said. “That’s not to say that I don’t rule out a permanent move to Ipswich if they were to offer me something through the summer because I really enjoyed my time here. I would never rule that situation out.” Garbutt made 29 starts and one sub appearance for the Blues during 2019/20, scoring six goals.

Suffolkboy added 16:46 - Jun 25

Showed the character and integrity to value ,looked the part and displayed professionalism throughout his stay . A good left foot , quite good vision and an eye for an attacking opening .

IF PL and Co. need a balance to the l/ h side of any future squad he could well be the answer — seemed pretty fit too !

We shall see ,but he’d be a good man on our books .

COYB 1

JimmyJooJarJee added 17:02 - Jun 25

Sign him up and play him in his best position - LM 1

Len_Brennan added 17:24 - Jun 25

He is unlikely to join any of our Division 1 rivals, so if PL & the club want him we are in with a chance of getting him by offering terms early, before the Championship finishes & those clubs look to sort out their squads for next season. If Coventry or Rotherham are interested, they can offer him Championship football of course & are looking to next season already.

I like him & would definitely be in favour of signing him if possible; he offers quality at left back, left wing back & left wing, although his main strengths are in going forward & delivery rather than straight defensive work.

With the uncertainty of next season & teams definitely going to be wary of having big squads on big contracts, he may be wise to consider an offer on the table rather than waiting weeks or months with no wages for better options which may not come. 0

