Players Undergo Covid-19 Tests Ahead of Training

Monday, 3rd Aug 2020 14:05

Town players and staff were given Covid-19 tests for the first time when they arrived for training at Playford Road this morning.

The tests are an element of stage one of the EFL’s Return to Training Protocols which the squad and staff have been adhering to since returning for pre-season training a fortnight ago.

All the first team were given the tests and skipper Luke Chambers and striker James Norwood posted videos on Instagram.





Photo: TWTD