Blues to Face Colchester in Pre-Season Double Header

Thursday, 13th Aug 2020 14:26 Town have announced that they will be facing Colchester United in two back-to-back behind-closed-doors 75-minute games at the JobServe Community Stadium on Tuesday 18th August with the matches streamed live (kick-offs 6pm and 8pm). With no fans present, Colchester are providing a streaming service using their match analysis coverage. Former Blues midfielder David Gregory, now the head of media with the U’s, will be commentating. The stream for the two games costs £5 with the Blues receiving 50 per cent of the revenue. It can be accessed here. The Blues will be playing five pre-season matches, all but one away from home. Their first game is against as yet unnamed opposition on Saturday with a trip to Tottenham’s new stadium on Saturday 22nd August.

Bergholt_Blue added 14:34 - Aug 13

Gutted would have gone as it's a 2 minute drive for me 0

