Blues to Face Colchester in Pre-Season Double Header
Thursday, 13th Aug 2020 14:26
Town have announced that they will be facing Colchester United in two back-to-back behind-closed-doors 75-minute games at the JobServe Community Stadium on Tuesday 18th August with the matches streamed live (kick-offs 6pm and 8pm).
With no fans present, Colchester are providing a streaming service using their match analysis coverage. Former Blues midfielder David Gregory, now the head of media with the U’s, will be commentating.
The stream for the two games costs £5 with the Blues receiving 50 per cent of the revenue. It can be accessed here.
The Blues will be playing five pre-season matches, all but one away from home. Their first game is against as yet unnamed opposition on Saturday with a trip to Tottenham’s new stadium on Saturday 22nd August.
Photo: Action Images
