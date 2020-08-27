U23s at Felixstowe & Walton Next Tuesday

Thursday, 27th Aug 2020 17:13

Town’s U23s will face Felixstowe & Walton at the Goldstar Ground in a hastily-arranged friendly on Tuesday 1st September (KO 7.45pm) with a limited number of fans able to watch the game.

The Seasiders say that they are permitted to accommodate 400 supporters for the match with no advanced ticketing and admission on a first-come, first-served basis.

Turnstiles will open at 6.15pm and will close once the 400 capacity has been reached. The Seasiders will be taking contact details for test and trace purposes.

Entry is £5 for adults, £3 for concessions (65 and over) and free for under-16s when accompanied by an adult.

Felixstowe & Walton season ticket holders can gain free entry, although donations are welcome.

So far during pre-season, Town’s U23s have drawn 1-1 at home to Stowmarket, then beat Bury Town 5-1, also at Playford Road, before Town XIs featuring U23s players lost 2-0 at Needham Market and drew 0-0 at Coggeshall on Tuesday.





Photo: Contributed