Wilson: Competition For Places Healthy

Sunday, 30th Aug 2020 15:24 Centre-half James Wilson says it’s healthy for the Blues to have plenty of competition at the heart of their defence, the 31-year-old having played his first game of pre-season at Cambridge United yesterday. Wilson admits he has no idea who will line up for the Blues at the centre of the defence once the season proper gets under way with skipper Luke Chambers, Toto Nsiala, Luke Woolfenden and Corrie Ndaba his competition for what seem certain to be two places rather than the three centre-halves the Blues utilised towards the end of last season. “I haven’t got a clue,” he said when asked who he thought might get the nod when the campaign gets under way with Bristol Rovers’ visit to Portman Road in the Carabao Cup next Saturday. “If we all just stick with it and stick with the way of playing, then no matter who plays, we’ll be fine. “I think when Saturday comes and in the next couple of weeks we’ll figure it out. Everyone will be rooting for everyone, that’s the main thing.” Wilson welcomes the competition for places: “Of course, and everyone probably thinks the same, that’s good, that’s healthy to have that in the squad, I think.” The once-capped Wales international, who joined the Blues after a trial last summer having left Lincoln, was surprised he felt as good as he did after playing his first game of pre-season as Town were defeated 1-0 at Cambridge United yesterday. Having been out with a calf injury for two weeks, he had returned to training on Monday and played the full 90 minutes at the Abbey Stadium, the first half in his usual central defensive role before moving to right-back after the break. “I feel good actually,” he said. “I was surprised how good I felt. I tore my calf so I had two weeks off but I felt really good.” Reflecting on the defeat to the League Two U’s, he said: “Things didn’t really go our way, it was more us not playing great than them playing better than us but that’s something we need to work on definitely.” However, he insists the result is nothing to get too concerned about: “Definitely not, I think we’re trying to play a certain way and it’s going to take time. I think, on the whole, we played some nice football at times, we just couldn’t really get that final pass in. Hopefully that will be better.” Regarding the identity and style of play that manager Paul Lambert and his staff have sought to instil during pre-season, he added: “It’s really important. No matter who plays, we all need to know how we’re going to play and I think that’s especially important in a long season. “There are going to be a lot of games coming fast, so if we know that people are coming in and out and they’re going to be playing the same way it’s easier for everyone. “We’re going to try and pass the ball, we’ve got to keep it, we’ve got to move people around and try and be dangerous, try and put strong runners in behind. I think that’s the main thing, strong runs in behind, I think that’s the way we’re going to score goals.” He says passing the ball out from the back suits him: “Yes, I think so. It would do anyone that wants to play football. I think it’s good for everyone.” However, he is aware that sometimes the approach may lead to errors which can cost goals, as was the case with West Ham’s fourth in the friendly last Tuesday. “Everyone’s going to make mistakes this season, especially playing like this,” he continued. “But I think if we get it right, you saw Coventry last season, they started off slowly but they played the same way the whole season and by the end of it they were playing really well, playing really good football. I think that’s a good model to work from. “From the first time we played them to the last game they’d got better, so I think if you stick with a certain system it’s definitely the best way forward.” Wilson has been joined at Portman Road by another Welshman this summer, keeper David Cornell, who he says is a familiar face. “I know him really well,” he said. “I played with him a few times before, I played with him with Wales and I played with him at Oldham for a season, so I know Dai really well and he’s going to be great for us, I think.” Again with Tomas Holy also vying for the goalkeeping position, he says there will be a healthy fight for the shirt: “Exactly, it’s the competition for places.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Terry_Nutkins added 15:41 - Aug 30

I commend the way the article has been headlined. There is clearly now a fallout/agenda now being pushed at EADT which led with 'wilson doesn't have a clue who will start CB'.



It's one thing the fans having their opinions but pushing an agenda in the press particularly after the last article was shown to be a big fabrication on important facts... 1

Terry_Nutkins added 15:48 - Aug 30

From one or two things that seem to be leaking out from fans with contacts all does not look harmonious. I guess the EADT seem to be forcing the issue now with recent articles. If all true and we start badly it looks like the writing is in the wall. 0

runningout added 16:22 - Aug 30

Press and media MUST be ignored even good stuff. We are a professional football club that has a decent past that is looking so far away now. Not sure players and the people trying to run it have the same morals of Those back in the day. They maybe saying the right things, but words are very cheap when nothing changes on and off then pitch 1

roystevensonsrocket added 16:23 - Aug 30

The key message is we will start slowly as we will make mistakes when we pass it out from the keeper so just don’t expect us to be in the upper half of the league until at least February if at all . Equating us to Coventry is erroneous as Coventry didn’t have PL as manager or club ‘legend’at centre back who has seen better days 1

rugbytomc added 16:32 - Aug 30

What would be even healthier is if we had better players pushing each other for places at CB. As it is, we have Wilson, nsiala and Ndaba competing with chambers to play alongside woolfenden because chambers isn’t as good as he used to be, not because those three have improved and made chambers raise his standard to keep his place 0

grow_our_own added 16:32 - Aug 30

Wasn't healthy last season. There are almost certainly eleven Championship standard players in this squad of 42 (fourty two!). Problem is, the squad is so huge, they are rarely selected together. We were regularly beaten by squads of half the size in League One. Lambert has his favourites outside of this eleven and after our excellent start, his selections were by seniority, not ability. The quality players in this squad don't get the chance to gel. Clear the dross! 3

