Town Ball 11 in Cup Draw

Saturday, 5th Sep 2020 21:29

Town are ball number 11 in the draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup which takes place on Sunday along with the draw for round three.

The draws will be made live on Sky Sports from around 1.45pm following the Brentford-Wycombe tie.

The second round draw will be regionalised on a north-south basis with the 13 Premier League teams not in Europe coming into the competition.

Each second round tie will be given a number which will be used in the draw for the third round so clubs can see their potential path.





Photo: Action Images

Ipswichtown4life added 21:36 - Sep 5

c'mon everton 0

BryanPlug added 22:12 - Sep 5

We can win this! 0