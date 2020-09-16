Hawkins Handed Full Debut as Blues Make Seven Changes Against Fulham

Wednesday, 16th Sep 2020 18:22 Boss Paul Lambert makes seven changes to his side as the Blues face Premier League Fulham in the second round of the Carabao Cup at Portman Road with striker Oli Hawkins among those coming into the team for his full Town debut, while Flynn Downes is on the bench for the first time this season. David Cornell is in goal with Tomas Holy on the bench, while Janoi Donacien and Myles Kenlock are the full-backs with Stephen Ward dropping out of the 18 and Luke Chambers on the bench. At the heart of the defence, Toto Nsiala skippers alongside James Wilson. In midfield, Emyr Huws joins Andre Dozzell and Jon Nolan with Teddy Bishop among the subs, as is Crystal Palace target Downes. Armando Dobra and Gwion Edwards are the wide men in the front three with Freddie Sears and Alan Judge on the bench. Hawkins is the central striker with Aaron Drinan among those currently suffering with knocks having hurt his thigh during Sunday's 2-0 victory over Wigan Athletic. James Norwood is also among the subs. Fulham boss Scott Parker makes nine changes from the team which lost 3-0 at home to Arsenal at the weekend with keeper Alphonse Areola, Kenny Tete, Mario Lemina and Antonee Robinson all making their debuts. The winners will face Sheffield Wednesday at home in the third round next Tuesday or Wednesday. Town: Cornell, Donacien, Nsiala (c), Wilson, Kenlock, Nolan, Dozzell, Huws, Dobra, Hawkins, Edwards. Subs: Holy, Chambers, Norwood, Bishop, Judge, Sears, Downes. Fulham: Areola, Tete, Odoi, Kebano, Mitrovic (c), Knockaert, De Cordova-Reid, Lemina, Le Merchand, Anguissa, Robinson. Subs: Fabri, Hector, Bryan, Reed, Cairney, Francois, Cavaleiro. Referee: Dean Whitestone (Northamptonshire).

Photo: Matchday Images



gosblue added 18:27 - Sep 16

Strength in depth or a weakened side. Can’t wait to find out COYB 0

ShropshireBluenago09 added 18:43 - Sep 16

Good to see Dobra starting. He should be verging on 1st team. Be very surprised if we get anything out of this game. Very strong Fulham team. 0

Sparky85 added 18:47 - Sep 16

Captain Nsiala against Captain Mitrovic! Come on Toto!!! 0

timkatieadamitfc added 18:52 - Sep 16

Yes Shropshireblue I agree, very strong Fulham team, still we’re putting a decent team out though and what looks like a good bench too so COYB 1

ArnieM added 19:00 - Sep 16

COYBs 👍 0

Bluearmy_81 added 19:04 - Sep 16

Truly awful back 4, probably the worst in any town fans memory #couldbeworsecouldbebury 1

ringwoodblue added 19:07 - Sep 16

Looking at the respective team sheets, we are going to be murdered tonight but cup games often throw up surprises. Our back four looks very weak and I can’t see where our goals are coming from. Predict 0-4. 1

Linkboy13 added 19:20 - Sep 16

Captain Nsiala just goes to prove anything can happen in football. Big test for Hawkins if he can put in a good performance even in defeat it will be a bonus, especially his hold up play. 0

