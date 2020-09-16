Hawkins Handed Full Debut as Blues Make Seven Changes Against Fulham
Wednesday, 16th Sep 2020 18:22
Boss Paul Lambert makes seven changes to his side as the Blues face Premier League Fulham in the second round of the Carabao Cup at Portman Road with striker Oli Hawkins among those coming into the team for his full Town debut, while Flynn Downes is on the bench for the first time this season.
David Cornell is in goal with Tomas Holy on the bench, while Janoi Donacien and Myles Kenlock are the full-backs with Stephen Ward dropping out of the 18 and Luke Chambers on the bench. At the heart of the defence, Toto Nsiala skippers alongside James Wilson.
In midfield, Emyr Huws joins Andre Dozzell and Jon Nolan with Teddy Bishop among the subs, as is Crystal Palace target Downes.
Armando Dobra and Gwion Edwards are the wide men in the front three with Freddie Sears and Alan Judge on the bench. Hawkins is the central striker with Aaron Drinan among those currently suffering with knocks having hurt his thigh during Sunday's 2-0 victory over Wigan Athletic. James Norwood is also among the subs.
Fulham boss Scott Parker makes nine changes from the team which lost 3-0 at home to Arsenal at the weekend with keeper Alphonse Areola, Kenny Tete, Mario Lemina and Antonee Robinson all making their debuts.
The winners will face Sheffield Wednesday at home in the third round next Tuesday or Wednesday.
Town: Cornell, Donacien, Nsiala (c), Wilson, Kenlock, Nolan, Dozzell, Huws, Dobra, Hawkins, Edwards. Subs: Holy, Chambers, Norwood, Bishop, Judge, Sears, Downes.
Fulham: Areola, Tete, Odoi, Kebano, Mitrovic (c), Knockaert, De Cordova-Reid, Lemina, Le Merchand, Anguissa, Robinson. Subs: Fabri, Hector, Bryan, Reed, Cairney, Francois, Cavaleiro. Referee: Dean Whitestone (Northamptonshire).
Photo: Matchday Images
