Norwood and Edwards Start For Town at Bristol Rovers

Saturday, 19th Sep 2020 14:25 James Norwood and Gwion Edwards start for the Blues at Bristol Rovers this afternoon with Town otherwise unchanged from the team which beat Wigan Athletic 2-0 in their League One opener last weekend. Having made seven changes for the 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Fulham in midweek, manager Paul Lambert returns to his regular XI as near as he is able. Norwood, making his first start of the season, comes into the central striking role with Aaron Drinan out injured. Freddie Sears is on the left and Edwards on the right of the front three with Alan Judge missing from the 18, presumably due to a knock. Andre Dozzell, Jon Nolan and Teddy Bishop continue in midfield with Toto Nsiala and James Wilson the centre-halves and skipper Luke Chambers and Stephen Ward at right and left-back respectively. Tomas Holy is in goal for Town, who changed for the game in the Supporters Club bar behind one of the goals. Bristol Rovers make one change from the team which drew 1-1 at Sunderland last week with former Blues youngster Ed Upson returning in midfield for Sam Nicholson, who is injured. Rovers: Jaakkola, Little, Leahy, Grant, Ehmer (c), Upson, Westbrooke, Hanlan, Mitchell-Lawson, Kilgour, Harries. Subs: Van Stappershoef, Baldwin, Hare, Hargreaves, Tutonda, Ayunga, Daly. Town: Holy, Chambers (c), Nsiala, Wilson, Ward, Dozzell, Nolan, Bishop, Edwards, Norwood, Sears. Subs: Cornell, Donacien, Kenlock, Huws, Downes, Lankester, Hawkins. Referee: Craig Hicks (Surrey).

Photo: Matchday Images



TimmyH added 14:36 - Sep 19

Be interesting to see if we miss Downes today not starting as we're playing away when at times you might need a bit more tenacity in midfield. Draw for me. COYB! 1

DifferentGravy added 14:43 - Sep 19

Been critical of Edwards in the past but thought he did well when he came on the other day. Hopefully being played in a more natural position (instead of wing back) will bring out the best in him. I was pleased with the signing of Norwood and he certainly created(and missed) plenty of chances....but also scored goals. Unfortunate with injury and would be great to see him banging them in again. Teddy......just run at them!!!



COYB 0

ringwoodblue added 14:43 - Sep 19

Agreed Timmy. Predict 1-1 with Norwood to score for us. Hopefully Downes will come on as a sub in the 2nd half. 0

