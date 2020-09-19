Norwood and Edwards Start For Town at Bristol Rovers
Saturday, 19th Sep 2020 14:25
James Norwood and Gwion Edwards start for the Blues at Bristol Rovers this afternoon with Town otherwise unchanged from the team which beat Wigan Athletic 2-0 in their League One opener last weekend.
Having made seven changes for the 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Fulham in midweek, manager Paul Lambert returns to his regular XI as near as he is able.
Norwood, making his first start of the season, comes into the central striking role with Aaron Drinan out injured. Freddie Sears is on the left and Edwards on the right of the front three with Alan Judge missing from the 18, presumably due to a knock.
Andre Dozzell, Jon Nolan and Teddy Bishop continue in midfield with Toto Nsiala and James Wilson the centre-halves and skipper Luke Chambers and Stephen Ward at right and left-back respectively.
Tomas Holy is in goal for Town, who changed for the game in the Supporters Club bar behind one of the goals.
Bristol Rovers make one change from the team which drew 1-1 at Sunderland last week with former Blues youngster Ed Upson returning in midfield for Sam Nicholson, who is injured.
Rovers: Jaakkola, Little, Leahy, Grant, Ehmer (c), Upson, Westbrooke, Hanlan, Mitchell-Lawson, Kilgour, Harries. Subs: Van Stappershoef, Baldwin, Hare, Hargreaves, Tutonda, Ayunga, Daly.
Town: Holy, Chambers (c), Nsiala, Wilson, Ward, Dozzell, Nolan, Bishop, Edwards, Norwood, Sears. Subs: Cornell, Donacien, Kenlock, Huws, Downes, Lankester, Hawkins. Referee: Craig Hicks (Surrey).
Photo: Matchday Images
