Hawkins Starts For Blues Against Rochdale

Saturday, 26th Sep 2020 14:14 Striker Oli Hawkins is handed his Blues full league debut in an otherwise unchanged team for this afternoon’s home game against Rochdale. Hawkins, whose only previous Town start was in the Carabao Cup tie against Fulham, comes into the side for James Norwood, who drops to the bench. Again among the subs is Flynn Downes, while there is no place in the 18 for new loan signing Mark McGuinness, or Luke Woolfenden, Kayden Jackson, Cole Skuse and Alan Judge, who are all back in training after knocks. For Rochdale, skipper Eoghan O’Connell has recovered from a knock to take his place at the heart of their defence. Jake Beesley, who signed from Solihull Moors earlier in the week, starts up front. Town: Holy, Chambers (c), Nsiala, Wilson, Ward, Dozzell, Nolan, Bishop, Sears, Edwards, Hawkins. Subs: Cornell, Norwood, Donacien, Lankester, Downes, Kenlock, Huws. Rochdale: Bazunu, McShane, O’Connell, Morley, Newby, Beesley, Keohane, Rathbone, Done, Ryan, Lund. Subs: Lynch, McNulty, Dooley, Tavares, Hopper, Brierley, Dunne. Referee: John Busby (Oxfordshire). Photo: Matchday Images



ipswichfann679 added 14:21 - Sep 26

What are we doing Hawkins brings no goal threat -2

unknown100 added 14:25 - Sep 26

@ipswichfan679- what because you can make that based on what... 2 or 3 bit little spells whilst he’s not fully fit? Who would you rather play? Norwood? Because he didn’t score last game so he must not pose a goal threat either... hope he bangs a goal in now even more 3

Stewart27 added 14:25 - Sep 26

Neither does Norwood 1

MonkeyAlan added 14:27 - Sep 26

Neither of Norwood or Hawkins inspire you upfront really. 0

itfcserbia added 14:28 - Sep 26

This might actually be the most negative forum I have ever seen. JFC 4

unknown100 added 14:34 - Sep 26

@itfcserbia- I just find it really sad how fickle people are and don’t give players a chance because they didn’t cost money or a big name- Hawkins game is about holding the ball up and bringing others into the game, his game is to help create chances for the midfield and wingers and hopefully nick a few himself 2

budgieplucker added 14:35 - Sep 26

A target man and a big aerial threat.



Brings others into play.



Edwards should have had a hatrick against the Gas.



Sears scored two in one match earlier in the season and against the hammers.



Nolan scored two already this season.



Bishop - ok not a great record but he scored one against Wigan and should have two. We need to see a lot more from the Tedster, but with Flynn Downes breathing down his neck it maybe just make him up his game - be a bit more consistent and show the goal threat he poses in training at other levels.



So if Oli is a catalyst for helping others score then he will be worth his weight in gold.



Let's just wait and see shall we before we make moronic comments about him. 4

itfcserbia added 14:38 - Sep 26

What's really sad is that this amount of negativity averts me from coming here more often like I used to do. And I am surely not the only one which is unfair I feel towards the great work Phil and Gav are putting in. 2

coldwarkid01 added 14:38 - Sep 26

Indeed Itfcserbia, you wonder why they never made it to the pinnacle of football management their knowledge of the game is so great!!!!!!!! Oh, hang on, they didn’t and it isn’t. They just come on here and slag the team/manager off because they don’t have anything better to do. 0

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 14:45 - Sep 26

Hawkins deserves a chance. If he hasn't done anything of note after 60, then Norwood should be given a go. 0

BeattiesBackPocket added 14:47 - Sep 26

With the creative midfield and wide front two we have a great chance and should really beat Rochdale however i do think a 20 goal a season Striker through the middle for the bigger games is needed. I think we have that but sears plays out wide 0

