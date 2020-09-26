Hawkins Starts For Blues Against Rochdale
Saturday, 26th Sep 2020 14:14
Striker Oli Hawkins is handed his Blues full league debut in an otherwise unchanged team for this afternoon’s home game against Rochdale.
Hawkins, whose only previous Town start was in the Carabao Cup tie against Fulham, comes into the side for James Norwood, who drops to the bench.
Again among the subs is Flynn Downes, while there is no place in the 18 for new loan signing Mark McGuinness, or Luke Woolfenden, Kayden Jackson, Cole Skuse and Alan Judge, who are all back in training after knocks.
For Rochdale, skipper Eoghan O’Connell has recovered from a knock to take his place at the heart of their defence. Jake Beesley, who signed from Solihull Moors earlier in the week, starts up front.
Town: Holy, Chambers (c), Nsiala, Wilson, Ward, Dozzell, Nolan, Bishop, Sears, Edwards, Hawkins. Subs: Cornell, Norwood, Donacien, Lankester, Downes, Kenlock, Huws.
Rochdale: Bazunu, McShane, O’Connell, Morley, Newby, Beesley, Keohane, Rathbone, Done, Ryan, Lund. Subs: Lynch, McNulty, Dooley, Tavares, Hopper, Brierley, Dunne. Referee: John Busby (Oxfordshire).
Photo: Matchday Images
