Tractor Girls Launch Membership Scheme

Wednesday, 30th Sep 2020 18:43 Ipswich Town Women have launched a new membership scheme for supporters and corporate partners to play a role in helping the Tractor Girls fulfil their aim of reaching the FA Women’s Super League. The Blues currently play in the FA Women's National League Division One South East, step four in the women’s game and were top of the table in 2019/20 before the season was curtailed and eventually declared null and void. They also reached the fifth round of the FA Cup, the first time a tier four club had done so and the first time in the club's history. So far this season they have won both their league matches. The club say the new scheme, known as True Blue, will give fans and businesses “an opportunity to partner the journey of the women's programme at Ipswich Town and become a part of an exclusive club whilst also receiving incentives as part of the package”. Supporters’ memberships start from £5 per month and include a season ticket to all first-team home matches, access to academy fixtures, an opportunity to attend the Tractor Girls' end of season awards evening, entry into a monthly True Blue prize draw and an exclusive True Blue welcome pack. Corporate True Blue starts from £125 per month, with social media acknowledgements on the club channels and two VIP invitations to a Town home game on offer in addition to the incentives from the supporters package. All cash goes directly to the women's programme at Ipswich Town as the club aims to progress through the divisions and achieve its long-term goal of reaching the Women's Super League. For more information on True Blue, visit the ITFC Women website here. Following the launch of True Blue, season ticket holders for the men’s team will no longer receive free entry to the women's fixtures. Photo: Ross Halls



