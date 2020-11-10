Win a Beattie Book

Tuesday, 10th Nov 2020 11:40

Author Rob Finch is giving TWTD readers another chance to win a copy of The Greatest Footballer England Never Had: The Kevin Beattie Story, his 2006 biography of the Blues legend.

Rob recently reprinted a small number of copies of the book after receiving requests from Town fans.

Former Town and England centre-half Beattie died in September 2018, aged 64.

To win the book, answer the following question in an email sent to competition@twtd.co.uk arriving before midnight on Sunday. The winner will be selected at random from the correct answers. Against whom did Beattie make his full England debut in April 1975?

Rob still has a few of copies of The Greatest Footballer England Never Had: The Kevin Beattie Story for sale which can ordered directly from him for £9.99 by emailing robfinch180@gmail.com and paying through Paypal.





Photo: Action Images