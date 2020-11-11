Youth Cup Date at Chelmsford Set

Wednesday, 11th Nov 2020 20:38

Town’s FA Youth Cup second round tie away against Chelmsford City will take place on Monday 23rd November (KO 7.30pm).

The Clarets will be providing a live stream from the behind closed doors game with details released nearer the time.

Goals from Harley Curtis and Liam Gibbs and one in each half from Alfie Cutbush earned Town’s U18s a 4-1 victory over Southend United in the first round at Portman Road last week.

Last season the side coached by Adem Atay and Jason Dozzell exited the competition at the third round stage having lost 2-1 at Cardiff City after extra-time after defeating King's Lynn and Exeter in the previous two rounds.

The Blues have won the FA Youth Cup on three occasions, in 1973, 1975 and 2005.





Photo: Action Images