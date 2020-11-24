U23s Beaten at Bristol City

Tuesday, 24th Nov 2020 15:36

Town’s U23s were beaten 2-0 by Professional Development League Two South leaders Bristol City at the Woodspring Stadium, Weston-super-Mare this afternoon.

Zac Smith and Sam Bell, from the penalty spot, were on target in the 66th and 76th minutes to win the game for the Robins.

The team coached by Kieron Dyer and Terry Butcher was missing Brett McGavin, who is set to be with the first team for this evening’s game against Hull City, and the likes of Liam Gibbs, who played for the U18s in last night’s 5-0 FA Youth Cup victory at Chelmsford.

Among those included in the XI was Needham Market youngster Callum Page, the midfielder having also been one of the trialists involved in last week's game against Coventry.

A perhaps surprise inclusion was Armando Dobra, who appeared likely to be on the bench with the senior side this evening given the lack of fit senior midfielders.

U23s: White, Viral, Smith, Healy, Andoh, Ndaba, Crane, Siziba, Z Brown, Dobra, Page.





Photo: Matchday Images