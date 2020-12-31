Fleetwood Game Postponed

Thursday, 31st Dec 2020 13:32 Town’s game at Fleetwood on Monday is now off due to a number of positive Covid-19 tests at the home club. In a statement on their website the Lancastrian club confirmed that their next two matches, against the Blues and Sunderland a week on Saturday, are now off. “The club has advised the EFL that it is unable to fulfil the fixtures following several positive COVID-19 tests and the requirement for players and staff to self-isolate as per EFL and government guidance in order to mitigate against the risk of further infection. “The circumstances surrounding the postponement will now be the subject of an investigation in accordance with EFL regulations.” Yesterday, it was announced that the match would move from Saturday to Monday to give the five Town players who returned to training on Wednesday longer to recover and get up to speed, but those plans have now been abandoned due to positive the tests in the Fleetwood squad. The Blues have now had four games in a row postponed due to Covid-19. The away game at Peterborough scheduled for Saturday 19th December, the Boxing Day home match with Northampton, the trip to AFC Wimbledon which was set for Tuesday and now the match at Highbury. Town last played on Tuesday 15th December when they beat Burton 2-1 at home with their next scheduled match the home game against Swindon on Saturday 9th January, which is being shown live on Sky, the first of 28 league fixtures to be played before the season’s end currently set for Saturday 8th May. New dates for the postponed fixtures will be announced in due course with the Northampton match already rescheduled for Tuesday 16th February as long as the Cobblers don't make the semi-finals of the Papa John's Trophy.

