Drinan and Dobra Start, Downes, Norwood and Siziba on Bench
Saturday, 9th Jan 2021 16:53
Aaron Drinan and Armando Dobra return to the Blues starting line-up, while Flynn Downes, James Norwood and Zander Siziba are among the subs as Town host Swindon in a live Sky game at Portman Road.
Drinan is the lone central striker with Oli Hawkins having dropped out of the 18, while Dobra is on the left of the front three for Keanan Bennetts, who suffered a hamstring injury in the Blues’ last game against Burton at home 25 days ago.
Kayden Jackson is again wide on the right of the front three with Andre Dozzell, Emyr Huws and Alan Judge the midfield trio.
At the back skipper Luke Chambers and Stephen Ward are the fullbacks with ex-Swindon loanee Luke Woolfenden and Mark McGuinness the centre-halves. Dai Cornell is in goal.
Downes is back among the subs for the first time since suffering a knee injury at the start of October and Norwood is back after his latest hamstring problem, while midfielder Siziba, 17, is in the squad for a League One game for the first time having made one start and one sub appearance in the Papa John’s Trophy.
For Swindon, ex-Blues striker Brett Pitman and one-time loanee left-back Zeki Fryers are in a starting XI which features seven changes from their 4-1 defeat at home to the MK Dons last time out.
Forward Scott Twine, who played alongside Blues frontman Drinan for League of Ireland side Waterford, and midfielder Matty Palmer start having been recalled from loan spells, while keeper Mark Travers and Dominic Thompson make their debuts.
Ipswich: Cornell, Chambers (c), Woolfenden, McGuinness, Ward, Dozzell, Huws, Jackson, Judge, Dobra, Drinan. Subs: Holy, Nsiala, Kenlock, Downes, Siziba, Lankester, Norwood.
Swindon: Travers, Caddis, Fryers, Conroy (c), Jaiyesmi, Pitman, Twine, M Smith, Lyden, Palmer, Thompson. Subs: Matthews, T Smith, J Smith, Payne, Curran, Grant, Hope. Referee: Sebastian Stocksbridge (Tyne and Wear).
Photo: Matchday Images
