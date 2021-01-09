Drinan and Dobra Start, Downes, Norwood and Siziba on Bench

Saturday, 9th Jan 2021 16:53 Aaron Drinan and Armando Dobra return to the Blues starting line-up, while Flynn Downes, James Norwood and Zander Siziba are among the subs as Town host Swindon in a live Sky game at Portman Road. Drinan is the lone central striker with Oli Hawkins having dropped out of the 18, while Dobra is on the left of the front three for Keanan Bennetts, who suffered a hamstring injury in the Blues’ last game against Burton at home 25 days ago. Kayden Jackson is again wide on the right of the front three with Andre Dozzell, Emyr Huws and Alan Judge the midfield trio. At the back skipper Luke Chambers and Stephen Ward are the fullbacks with ex-Swindon loanee Luke Woolfenden and Mark McGuinness the centre-halves. Dai Cornell is in goal. Downes is back among the subs for the first time since suffering a knee injury at the start of October and Norwood is back after his latest hamstring problem, while midfielder Siziba, 17, is in the squad for a League One game for the first time having made one start and one sub appearance in the Papa John’s Trophy. For Swindon, ex-Blues striker Brett Pitman and one-time loanee left-back Zeki Fryers are in a starting XI which features seven changes from their 4-1 defeat at home to the MK Dons last time out. Forward Scott Twine, who played alongside Blues frontman Drinan for League of Ireland side Waterford, and midfielder Matty Palmer start having been recalled from loan spells, while keeper Mark Travers and Dominic Thompson make their debuts. Ipswich: Cornell, Chambers (c), Woolfenden, McGuinness, Ward, Dozzell, Huws, Jackson, Judge, Dobra, Drinan. Subs: Holy, Nsiala, Kenlock, Downes, Siziba, Lankester, Norwood. Swindon: Travers, Caddis, Fryers, Conroy (c), Jaiyesmi, Pitman, Twine, M Smith, Lyden, Palmer, Thompson. Subs: Matthews, T Smith, J Smith, Payne, Curran, Grant, Hope. Referee: Sebastian Stocksbridge (Tyne and Wear).

Photo: Matchday Images



Buryblue78 added 17:10 - Jan 9

Come on boys!!!!

Give us something to cheer us up!! 0

Bert added 17:10 - Jan 9

Interesting line up and a good bench. We need some goals to restore our goal difference. Wonderful tribute on the club web site to supporters who passed away last year. So many young and older people. Well done ITFC for remembering them with such a wonderful photographic gesture. 0

stiff_talking added 17:11 - Jan 9

Hope Drinan gets rewarded with a goal or two



0

BromleyBloo added 17:16 - Jan 9

Yes, it would be good to see some goals from the strikers - Drinan, Jackson and Norwood coming on later - and an emphatic win to lay down a marker for the rest of the season. Some game time for Downes also.



COYB!!! 0

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 17:29 - Jan 9

I like Siziba. Hope he kicks on. 0

BeattiesBackPocket added 17:32 - Jan 9

Why do we persist with one up front then people moan we’re the lowest scorers in the league. Fingers crossed for today COYB! 0

