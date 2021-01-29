Dobra Eyed By Dinamo Zagreb

Friday, 29th Jan 2021 11:19 TWTD understands Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb are keeping tabs on Blues youngster Armando Dobra. The 19-year-old’s profile across Europe has been boosted by his involvement with Albania’s U21s with Dinamo, who currently lead the Croatian top flight by three points as they look to win their fourth successive title, among those keeping a close watch on his progress. With the January window closing on Monday, it seems unlikely that Dinamo would look to firm up their interest before the summer if they choose to do so. Dobra’s potential has attracted plenty of clubs playing at higher levels than the Blues over the last couple of years with TWTD having revealed a year ago that Town had turned down a bid, believed to have been £350,000, from Brighton and Hove Albion. We understand Southampton are also among those to have previously shown interest along with Italian side Atalanta and Ukrainian league leaders Dynamo Kyiv. Dobra, who scored twice for the U23s in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Colchester, signed a contract with the Blues in May last year which runs to the summer of 2023 with an option for a further season. The London-born number 10 or wideman has made eight first-team starts and six sub appearances for the Blues, scoring twice. Dobra is among the young players Town would like to get out on loan before Monday's deadline but with nothing currently on the cards, although League Two Bolton did show interest earlier in the window.

Photo: Matchday Images



