Live Stream of U23s at Cardiff

Tuesday, 2nd Feb 2021 10:31

Townâ€™s U23s are in action away against Cardiff City this afternoon with the Bluebirds providing a free live stream of the game (KO 1pm).

The side coached by Kieron Dyer and Terry Butcher dropped to second in Professional Development Two South last week, albeit on goal difference, following their 2-2 draw at home to Colchester in which the Uâ€™s grabbed a late leveller, while new leaders Bristol City won 3-1 at Swansea.

The stream begins just before kick-off and can be found here.





Photo: Matchday Images