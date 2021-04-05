Rochdale 0-0 Ipswich Town - Match Report

Monday, 5th Apr 2021 17:00 Town drew 0-0 away in Lancashire for the second time in 10 days as they shared the points with bottom side Rochdale. Chances were rare at both ends throughout with neither side managing a shot on target in the 90 minutes. Troy Parrott replaced James Norwood in an otherwise unchanged Town side, the former Tranmere man having suffered a thigh injury during Good Friday’s 2-1 home victory over Bristol Rovers. The Blues continued in the 3-5-2 system they switched to against the Pirates, while striker Oli Hawkins and left-back Myles Kenlock returned to the bench with Freddie Sears dropping out of the 18. Rochdale made two changes from the team which lost 2-1 at Portsmouth on Monday with centre-half Haydon Roberts replacing Paul McShane and Jay Lynch in goal for Irish international Gavin Bazanu. There was a late of change of referee with Robert Lewis taking charge instead of Christopher Sarginson who was scheduled to take control. After the players and officials had taken a knee in support of Black Lives Matters, again with the exception of Toto Nsiala and also Rochdale’s Roberts, the home side saw most of the ball in the early stages as the teams sought to get used to the strong wind but without seriously threatening. But Town, wearing their light blue away kit, began to get on top and in the ninth minute Alan Judge hit the first shot of the game well over the bar. In the 15th minute, following a throw on the right, Gwion Edwards crossed from the right towards the far post but too far in front of Stephen Ward, who had broken forward into the area in response to instructions from manager Paul Cook from the dugout. On 20 Luke Woolfenden worked himself space for a shot from an Andre Dozzell corner on the right but his effort was blocked. The Blues were looking to get the ball forward quickly for Kayden Jackson to chase, while at the other end the Town backline had prevented the home side from threatening.

In the 31st minute Jackson charged down a clearance from Dale keeper Lynch and spent a minute or so on the ground winded before carrying on. Town began to pass the ball around more slickly and in the 34th minute Parrott exchanged passes with Jackson as he broke into the area but the on-loan Tottenham man was crowded out as he looked to get in a shot. Three minutes later, after a Blues free-kick on the right had been half-cleared, Nsiala laid the ball to Judge 25 yards out and the Irishman struck a shot which few not too far wide of Lynch’s right post. As half-time approached, Town moved Edwards to the left of as the Blues moved to a 4-2-3-1 system, perhaps more 4-2-2-1-1 with Parrott behind Jackson. In injury time, home skipper Eoghan O’Connell played an under-hit backpass from distance into the wind which Jackson seized upon, however, Roberts got across to play to Lynch. Once again chances had been rare at both ends with neither side managing a shot on target in the 45 minutes. Judge’s shot beyond the post the nearest either team had got to a goal in a not hugely entertaining wind-affected half. Jackson’s pace in behind had threatened to cause Rochdale problems on a number of occasions but without resulting in any actual chances, while Parrott’s clever feet had almost worked the Irish striker a chance. At the other end, the Blues had been comfortable with Dale never looking like creating an opening with set pieces having presented their main threat. Five minutes after the restart the Blues were awarded a free-kick not far outside the area to the right for a foul on Judge, although with Bishop breaking into the area and looking to have a shooting opportunity. Dozzell took the free-kick and curled it just wide. On 55 Jake Beesley, son of former Town kitman Paul, sent a low ball across the Blues area from the left but with none of his team-mates having broken into the box. Town claimed a penalty in the 62nd minute when Parrott was upended as he and two defenders battled for the ball to the right of goal inside the box. It looked a racing incident rather than a foul. Rochdale, who had been on top since the break, thought they’d won a penalty three minutes later when Matty Done went to ground as he took the ball past Nsiala, however, the linesman’s flag had been raised, saving referee Robert Lewis from a big decision with the Rochdale man appearing to dive. Dale swapped Kwado Baah and Conor Grant for Alex Newby and Stephen Dooley in the 65th minute. Town had made little impact since half-time so it was little surprise when manager Cook made a triple substitution in the 72nd minute with Josh Harrop, Oli Hawkins and Armando Dobra taking over from Judge, Parrott and Edwards. The introduction of the subs added some urgency to Town’s previously torpid approach and on 76 Dobra made a pacy run forward from inside the Blues’ half before feeding Jackson to his right. The striker crossed for Harrop well placed in the middle but a defender took it off the on-loan Preston man’s foot just as he looked certain to score. Town swapped Jackson for Aaron Drinan with 10 minutes left on the clock. A minute later, Done worked himself space to shoot from a tight angle on the left but Woolfenden bundled it behind. With six minutes remaining Kenlock replaced Bishop in a left-sided role ahead of Ward. With a minute and a half remaining, Harrop was booked for a foul on Ollie Rathbone as Dale looked to break. Another frustrating afternoon for Town fans. A win would have taken the Blues to within a point of the play-offs but Town never seriously threatened against the division’s bottom-placed side, who were the better team for much of the second half. Neither side managing a shot on target summed up an afternoon of toil and little quality. A second 0-0 away draw in Lancashire in 10 days for the Blues who remain in the running for a play-off place - they’re now eighth, three points off the top six - but while showing little that indicates that they’re capable of making a serious challenge in their remaining eight matches. Rochdale: Lynch, Osho, O'Connell (c), Beesley, Keohane, Rathbone, Roberts, Done, Grant (Dooley 65), Shaughnessy, Baah (Newby 65). Unused: Bazunu, McNulty, McShane, Morley, Vale. Town: Holy, Woolfenden, Nsiala, Chambers (c), Edwards (Dobra 72), Dozzell, Bishop (Kenlock 84), Judge (Harrop 72), Ward, Parrott (Hawkins 72), Jackson (Drinan 80). Unused: Cornell, McGuinness, Kenlock. Referee: Robert Lewis (Shrewsbury).

rnblue63 added 17:01 - Apr 5

Bottom of the league team’s goalkeeper never had a shot to save. Says it all, we are a lightweight, pathetic, powder puff outfit. 24

Tractor_Boy_in_HK added 17:01 - Apr 5

Poor, again. No creativity and passion in the final third. So frustrating.... We can't control the midfield and it's as if Toto and Holy actually try to kick it to an opposing player or straight out of bounds. No shot on goal, one shot in total against the worst defence in the league!



Rochdale looked so susceptible to the quick counter attack yet we persist with a slow build up (which often results in back passes all the way back to Toto to boot it aimlessly) every time! 11

BromleyBloo added 17:01 - Apr 5

Not much to choose between the two teams in the first half. Poor game and the usual tortuous watch - we dominated possession initially, but with 30 mins gone no scoring chances ﻿for either team. We have nobody with any imagination or the ability to create anything special or make something happen. Nothing going forward except Jackson running around like a headless chicken - he just instinctively runs to where the ball isn’t going to be??? So poor - just huffing and puffing with no result except a good distance strike just wide from Judge late on. Neither goalkeeper had to make a save in the 45 mins with half-time the only respite...................?!?



Second half much the same - actually worse because Rochdale were the better team! No subs until 70 mins+. Slight difference initially - Dobra looked lively - but then Rochdale dominated again.



Clutching at straws/waiting for a miracle as usual - hard to see how that’s going to happen this season. No shot on target or save by the Dale keeper in the 90 mins against the bottom team!?!



Marcus Evans help us at the match apparently - wonder if he’ll have the temerity to make an appearance when the crowds return??? I would advise him not to.............



Just awful!!! 13

TractorFrog added 17:02 - Apr 5

At least we didn't lose :)

The defence did a good job, especially Toto Nsiala as usual. -3

bringmeaKuqi added 17:02 - Apr 5

I never thought I would be one to sympathise with the Cook critics, but before you down-vote without reading take a moment to consider these rational, considered reasons to be critical so far.



As a fanbase we always give our managers time. It’s what people in football like about Ipswich. We’re a nice, family club. But what if that was part of the problem? Are we really okay with giving Cook a fair crack of the whip to “build his own squad” over 2-3 transfer windows? That’s a terrible idea for these reasons:



1) He’s not going to be given the money or resources to build his own squad with Evans still here. Most of Lambert’s squad was leftovers from McCarthy and Hurst. He brought in one or two okay singings and a few loans – that’s it. We’re suddenly going to need 15-20 new first-class players for next season all in one summer. That sounds like a Hurst-shaped disaster if we don’t get it right with Evans gone.



2) If Cook was a decent manager, he should still be able to get more of a tune out of these players than Lambert. I agree that almost all the players need to go, but come on, if he wants to impress us with his management he needs to show us he can put a rocket up them. There is literally nothing to lose at least trying to get them into shape. If they hate him for it, they can leave for free. At the moment, we are playing as bad as or worse than under Lambert. We have to be able to beat teams like Rochdale, simple as.



3) So why are you so faithful that Cook is the right guy for the rebuild? All the managers we have hired have a “track record of getting teams promoted”. Even Keane had that credit. It means nothing.



4) Finally, Cook is a mate of Evans. Evans wants us to tolerate 2-3 more transfer windows of mediocrity because it takes the heat off him. If he left Lambert in charge until the end of the season all the attention would be on Evans, but now he’s given us what we asked for and we’ve turned our attention to the players. Evans is deflecting and worst of all, he’s doing it with a mate who he knows will never criticise him. Let’s not kid ourselves that Lambert was fired for his results. He was fired because it was convenient for Evans and because he was openly critical about the owner.



I’m going to get down-voted for this, but if one Cook fanatic takes a moment to consider that it might lead to Evan’s demise quicker if we don’t give him a free pass for these poor performances then it’ll be worth it. 9

Nobbysnuts added 17:02 - Apr 5

What a result!!!!! That should send fear through the top six...😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 our strikers are lethal..... 9

TimmyH added 17:03 - Apr 5

Two 0-0 results and never looked like scoring against them shows exactly where we're at in this poor league!...The same old players doing very little but continue to start.



Before the game I would have got more comfort burning a £10 note outside on this cold day rather than watch this rabble on iFollow...dreadful! 13

martin587 added 17:04 - Apr 5

Disgraceful nothing more to add. 18

Barty added 17:04 - Apr 5

Simply pathetic. Can things get any worse!!!! 11

Bert added 17:05 - Apr 5

ITFC fans have every right to be angry and sad. Not one shot on target, not one cross into the box, pedestrian all over the pitch, lost possession easily against a team who for the most part were better than us. Why do we bother ? 18

johnwarksshorts added 17:05 - Apr 5

EMBARRASSING! 13

matthewwylds added 17:05 - Apr 5

All you can do is laugh because it is truly truly shocking I would be embarrassed to pick my wages up week in week out if I played for Ipswich and that’s is every single player 9

Dolphinblue added 17:06 - Apr 5

No point in continually slating players, we are simply an average league one team. Massive clear out needed and that includes Chambers im afraid, play offs not happening this year obviously. Looking to next season now when hopefully we can be back in Portman road cheering on a new look team COYB 3

ernie added 17:06 - Apr 5

ha ha ha 3

Fansince72 added 17:07 - Apr 5

That result is truly PATHETIC. We were against the bottom team, who have conceeded.almost 3 goals per match ..... but have scored more than us !!



We are a mess and it is not going to end well. 14

1RWR added 17:08 - Apr 5

I don’t want to hear a single player say anything, not a single word about ‘trying harder’ or ‘we all feel the pain’ or ‘we’re going to give our all at the next game’. Keep your mouths shut & just play football. I’m on the point of giving up with this utter garbage, bottom club nearly got three points! Dreadful football from a dreadful team of players, every single one of you now your heads in shame. Shame on you for wearing the proud shirt!

Rant over, sorry! 19

Karlosfandangal added 17:08 - Apr 5

Don’t care who he lets go in the summer...... the same players took us down to this davision and 2 mid table finishes. If we sell Dozzell Downes and Woolfenden don’t care as these are our so called star players 5

cat added 17:08 - Apr 5

Atrocious, pathetic and a performance deserving sweet fa! 12

Bluearmy_81 added 17:09 - Apr 5



#Evansout

Join Evans out of ITFC on facebook

https://www.facebook.com/groups/305709660097210/?ref=share It's staggering to contemplate how obscure and irrelevant Ipswich Town have gradually become in the context of English football. If poor sides like Bristol Rovers don't give us goals we can't score, or beat a team destined for division 4 next season yet have designs on the playoffs?! Evans has taken us to our lowest and most pitiful ebb in our history, he should hang his head in shame. This isn't an anti Ipswich post, this is pro Ipswich, if you love the club you must want this embarrassing dross to end.#EvansoutJoin Evans out of ITFC on facebook 12

TimmyH added 17:10 - Apr 5

Midfield is heart of the problem particularly away - Dozzell, Judge and Edwards all need to be dropped even Bishop was inconspicuous today. Put all the other midfielders numbers in the squad into a bowl and pick out 4/5 out for the next game, they won't do any worse... 7

BlueParadigm added 17:11 - Apr 5

I appreciate that PC is yet to have a transfer window or a pre season but I did at least expect him to inject some urgency, belief and enthusiasm into what “on paper” is a reasonable squad. However, there is no “new Manager bounce” nor any indication that PC has had any impact at all. I’m now seriously wondering whether we have found the new messiah and if there is a takeover whether PC will survive? 0

blueboy1981 added 17:12 - Apr 5

Far too many of them would rather have been in their Flash Cars, Shades On, Arm out of the Window, than be asked to perform and get three points at Rochdale today.

Simply a poor excuse of a Football Team.

Thankful to the defence, yet again, to get a point !!

Not being able to score means the defence is always walking a tightrope - and it’s been like it for most, if not all, of the season. 8

itfchorry added 17:12 - Apr 5

Totally and Utterly unacceptable -



Don’t let this team anywhere near the Play Offs

to save this once Proud Club any further embarrassment.



Roll on the Summer 6

StringerBell added 17:12 - Apr 5

Just staggeringly awful. Devoid of creativity, effort, or an quality. Another £10 down the toilet - why do we bother? 11

ITFC_Cotton added 17:12 - Apr 5

Second best in every aspect, is this seriously players playing for their futures at the club? Hopefully the starting 11 will be drastically different next year or I fear League 2 is closer than the Championship. 8

