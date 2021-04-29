Cook: I Will Be Part of Ipswich Town's Future

Thursday, 29th Apr 2021 10:57 Boss Paul Cook has allayed any uncertainty there might have been about his position stating that he will be part of Ipswich Town’s future. Cook himself appeared to suggest his job might potentially be in jeopardy following last week’s dreary 0-0 home draw with AFC Wimbledon when he said: “I think we’re soft, I think we lack character and we lack big players and I hope and I pray that I’m the one that can change that.” He added: “The way my team’s playing at the minute I’ll be out of work again very soon.” Asked about those comments and whether he envisages any scenario where he wouldn’t be in charge at Portman Road going into next season, Cook responded: “If you just go back, the way the team performed in the first half at Portman Road last Saturday would get any manager the sack. “Let’s get my words clear. That team does not reflect me, the staff, the supporters in any shape or form. “Going into the summer we’re very, very comfortable in the fact that I will be part of Ipswich Town’s future.” The Blues’ new owners have spoken positively about Cook since they came in with chairman Mike O’Leary saying that he was their number one choice for the job. Cook says that was good to hear, but knows the reality of life in his job and knows that change has to take place if he’s to stay in the Portman Road hotseat “I’m a football manager, at the end of the day I know the rules of football, 100 per cent I know the rules of football,” he said. “One of the sad things about football today is that we now judge people and managers on a game-to-game basis, and that’s the way the world’s gone. That’s football today. “The reality for us going forward, managers know that if you’re not successful the reality is that the clamour for change comes very, very quickly. “If you look back historically at my three clubs that I’ve been at, Chesterfield, Wigan and Portsmouth, I have managed to win three league titles at the three clubs. So the reality is I’ve had three jobs and I’ve been successful. “If I was to carry on with the group of people I have here, I have no doubt they will get me sacked quite quickly. “So the reality of my conversation is that I will not put up with that group of people and the changes will come very quickly. So if we could just clear that up.” Quizzed on what he feels the atmosphere would be like at Portman Road were fans able to attend games, Cook said: “You can only speak so much about misery and I can only say so many miserable things. At the minute I don’t like us and we’re not very good. “I watch other teams, I was at Crewe-Charlton the other night. Crewe were excellent, Crewe were better than Charlton on the night and sometimes what big clubs carry, they carry the name, and I’m not being disrespectful to Charlton by the way, please don’t take it like that, but you carry the name. “And within carrying the name, you don’t have the personnel on the pitch can do the name of the club justice. That’s a perfect example of Ipswich today. “We finished 11th last season, so we’ve been relegated, we’ve been 11th in League One and we’re probably in and around 10th or 11th in League One this season. “My record as a manager [here] is not great, is nowhere near good enough. But the hope that I carry is the fact that I know what I want, I knew what I wanted in the past, I get people in that I want to get in and I get the calibre of player in and character of player. Something that we lack at this club, we lack character, 100 per cent we lack it. “So I can only speak so much about negative stuff. You’ve got me back to being negative, so we’re all happy with the interview, aren’t we?”



Photo: Matchday Images



