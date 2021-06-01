Town Among Clubs Linked With Rotherham Defender

Tuesday, 1st Jun 2021 17:17 Town are among a number of clubs reported to be keen on Rotherham United centre-half Clark Robertson. According to The Independent, Portsmouth remain the frontrunners for the former Scotland U21 international, who is out of contract having turned down a new deal with the Millers. However, Robertson’s hometown club Aberdeen are said to have made a formal approach, while Town, Polish side Slask Wroclaw and Israeli club Hapoel Jerusalem are all reported to be keen. Robertson, 27, started his career with Aberdeen before moving on to Blackpool in 2015 and then Rotherham in 2018. The 6ft 2in tall central defender made 16 appearances for the Millers in their 2020/21 Championship relegation campaign.

Photo: Action Images



Suffolkboy added 17:24 - Jun 1

Right size ! Does he keep fit ? Has he got a football brain ?

COYB 0

BossMan added 17:28 - Jun 1

Didn't play too many games for a side that will be in same league as us next season 1

