Hawkins Moves to Mansfield

Monday, 21st Jun 2021 18:02 Striker Oli Hawkins has joined League Two Mansfield Town on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee. Hawkins, 29, moved to the Blues last summer after leaving Portsmouth and made nine starts and 13 sub appearances, scoring once. “Oli will add a real presence in both penalty areas, something which we missed last season, both defensively and offensively,” Stags boss Nigel Clough said. “He’s an unselfish player and his assists ratio is very good, but his presence in both penalty areas is the main reason why we’re signing him. “He’s been playing in teams who have competed towards the top end of League One in the last few seasons and we’re excited to add him to our existing line-up of strikers.” The frontman was among the players told he could find a new club by manager Paul Cook at the end of the season. Elsewhere, ex-Blues winger Danny Rowe has signed a new one-year deal at Burton Albion having joined the Brewers on a short-term contract in February after leaving the Blues at the end of 2019/20. 𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗞𝗘𝗥 𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗡𝗦!



✍️ We're delighted to announce the signing of 6’ 6” striker @oliverhawkins08 on a two-year deal from @IpswichTown for an undisclosed fee. — Mansfield Town FC (@mansfieldtownfc) June 21, 2021

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



BlueArrow added 18:06 - Jun 21

Good luck Oli. 0

Talbs77 added 18:09 - Jun 21

Best of luck will probably do well at League 2 bit unlucky with injuries here. 0

RobITFC added 18:09 - Jun 21

Ashton is a genius to get a fee 0

cressi added 18:10 - Jun 21

Nice bloke by all accounts but hopeless at either end of the pitch Jackson and Drinnan next pleaseeee 0

OwainG1992 added 18:10 - Jun 21

Good luck to him. He did alright earlier in the season when Gwi was getting goals.

Interesting another to league 2.

I was one of the fools thinking our squad was top end league 1 (should go up) 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments