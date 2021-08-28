Table-Topping Tractor Girls Host Cardiff

Saturday, 28th Aug 2021 21:27 Ipswich Town Women will be aiming to continue their 100 per cent start to the season when they face Cardiff City at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe on Sunday (KO 2pm). The Blues currently top FA Women's National League Southern Premier Division on goal difference from Southampton having won all three of their matches without conceding. The game against the Bluebirds is the third this week following last Sunday’s 1-0 home win against Crawley Wasps and Tuesday’s 3-0 away win at Gillingham. “It’s been quite a long week, three games in eight days, but we’ve seen two victories so we’re feeling positive and looking forward to the game,” said midfielder Bonnie Horwood, who skippered the game against the Gills. “We’re really enjoying it and we’re playing some nice, attractive football, not just picking up points.” Cardiff are eighth having won one - a 3-0 win at Keynsham on Thursday - and lost two of their games so far. “They’re a quite established team in this league so we can’t underestimate them,” Horwood continued. “But we’ve got confidence from our wins which we’ll take forward.” 🎥 Town boss Joe Sheehan speaks to us ahead of tomorrow’s game against Cardiff City at the Goldstar Ground.#ITFC pic.twitter.com/wUxMVY1Drd — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) August 28, 2021 Tomorrow we conclude a busy week 👊



Details 👇



📅 Sunday 29 August



🆚 Cardiff City



🏆 FAWNL Southern Premier Division



🏟 The Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe, IP11 9HT



⌚️ 2pm



🎟 Ticket Info:



- Free Entry for True Blue members as standard



- £5 Adults, £3 Concessions #ITFC pic.twitter.com/EcPgrAQbOg — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) August 28, 2021

Photo: Ross Halls



