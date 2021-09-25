El Mizouni Starts as Bonne Skippers
Saturday, 25th Sep 2021 14:33
Idris El Mizouni is handed his first league start of the season as skipper Lee Evans misses out and striker Macauley Bonne wears the armband as the Blues take on Sheffield Wednesday at Portman Road.
Academy product El Mizouni joins Tom Carroll in the centre of midfield with Rekeem Harper on the bench.
Matt Penney comes in for the injured Hayden Coulson at left-back with Town otherwise unchanged from last week’s 1-0 win at Lincoln.
Vaclav Hladky continues in goal with Christian Walton, who has an adductor problem, again missing from the 18. Bersant Celina makes his second home debut in the number 10 role.
For Wednesday, Marvin Johnson and Lewis Wing come into the side for Jack Hunt and Chey Dunkley, who drop to the bench.
Town: Hladky, Donacien, Edmundson, Burgess, Penney, Carroll, El Mizouni, Burns, Celina, Fraser, Bonne (c). Subs: Holy, Woolfenden, Vincent-Young, Harper, Aluko, Chaplin, Pigott.
Sheffield Wednesday: Peacock-Farrell, Palmer, Hutchinson, Iorfa, Shodipo, Adeniran, Gregory, Bannan (c), Johnson, Berahino, Wing. Subs: Wildsmith, Brown, Paterson, Dele-Bashiru, Dunkley, Hunt, Sow. Referee: Andy Davies (Hampshire).
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 280 bloggers
Catch-19 by LegendRay
How many others on the site remember April 15 1961, the day, as TWTD recalls, when Town last beat Lincoln away in the league?
Cook is No Gamechanger by BossMan
I was 12 when we won the FA Cup so saw early success in my early years as a Town fan. How spoilt I was to see Beattie, Wark, Muhren Thijssen et al.
Building a High Performance Team at ITFC by Jaime_Clapham
Change is hard. Building a team is hard. Just reflect on what it’s like within the organisations that you work in, or when you are kicking off a new project. A football club and team are no different.
Marathon Blues by wadey
As some of you may be aware, we lost our little boy Tyler on 1st April 2012, aged just 15 months old. There was no cause declared and he just passed away in his sleep. Since then, I’ve tried to raise as much money for charity in memory of him.
Accentuate the Positive, Eliminate the Negative and Don’t Mess with Mr Inbetween by dusth
Tracking through the forums and reading the comments on TWTD is a weird rollercoaster these days, more extremely polarised and more vitriolic than I can remember. We’ve never fallen so far and regretted it so much.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]