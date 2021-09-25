El Mizouni Starts as Bonne Skippers

Saturday, 25th Sep 2021 14:33 Idris El Mizouni is handed his first league start of the season as skipper Lee Evans misses out and striker Macauley Bonne wears the armband as the Blues take on Sheffield Wednesday at Portman Road. Academy product El Mizouni joins Tom Carroll in the centre of midfield with Rekeem Harper on the bench. Matt Penney comes in for the injured Hayden Coulson at left-back with Town otherwise unchanged from last week’s 1-0 win at Lincoln. Vaclav Hladky continues in goal with Christian Walton, who has an adductor problem, again missing from the 18. Bersant Celina makes his second home debut in the number 10 role. For Wednesday, Marvin Johnson and Lewis Wing come into the side for Jack Hunt and Chey Dunkley, who drop to the bench. Town: Hladky, Donacien, Edmundson, Burgess, Penney, Carroll, El Mizouni, Burns, Celina, Fraser, Bonne (c). Subs: Holy, Woolfenden, Vincent-Young, Harper, Aluko, Chaplin, Pigott. Sheffield Wednesday: Peacock-Farrell, Palmer, Hutchinson, Iorfa, Shodipo, Adeniran, Gregory, Bannan (c), Johnson, Berahino, Wing. Subs: Wildsmith, Brown, Paterson, Dele-Bashiru, Dunkley, Hunt, Sow. Referee: Andy Davies (Hampshire).

Photo: Matchday Images



ihatecanaries added 14:48 - Sep 25

Evans is no loss, normal service to resume today after the one off win last week, o-2. Cook out. -2

Billysherlockblue added 14:48 - Sep 25

Give it your all guys and ye will get a result. Die for each other. Super blues forever 💙 3

juniorblue added 14:51 - Sep 25

Nice to see Bonne given the armband for today. This will be a tough one so everyone needs to be on their game. COYB! ⚽️💙 1

BlueySwede added 14:55 - Sep 25

Harper did fine when coming on last time, would have started him 0

