Top-of-the-Table U18s Thrash QPR
Saturday, 25th Sep 2021 19:56
Town’s U18s came from behind to thrash QPR 4-1 at Playford Road this morning to go five points clear at the top of Professional Development League Two South.
The visitors took the lead early on against a young Town side featuring a number of schoolboys, but Archie Kieran levelled in front of watching Blues boss Paul Cook.
Fin Barbrook made it 2-1 at half-time, then in the second half schoolboy Ash Boatswain added the third, before sub Jesse Nwabueze (pictured) scored the fourth.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 280 bloggers
Catch-19 by LegendRay
How many others on the site remember April 15 1961, the day, as TWTD recalls, when Town last beat Lincoln away in the league?
Cook is No Gamechanger by BossMan
I was 12 when we won the FA Cup so saw early success in my early years as a Town fan. How spoilt I was to see Beattie, Wark, Muhren Thijssen et al.
Building a High Performance Team at ITFC by Jaime_Clapham
Change is hard. Building a team is hard. Just reflect on what it’s like within the organisations that you work in, or when you are kicking off a new project. A football club and team are no different.
Marathon Blues by wadey
As some of you may be aware, we lost our little boy Tyler on 1st April 2012, aged just 15 months old. There was no cause declared and he just passed away in his sleep. Since then, I’ve tried to raise as much money for charity in memory of him.
Accentuate the Positive, Eliminate the Negative and Don’t Mess with Mr Inbetween by dusth
Tracking through the forums and reading the comments on TWTD is a weird rollercoaster these days, more extremely polarised and more vitriolic than I can remember. We’ve never fallen so far and regretted it so much.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]