Top-of-the-Table U18s Thrash QPR

Saturday, 25th Sep 2021 19:56 Town’s U18s came from behind to thrash QPR 4-1 at Playford Road this morning to go five points clear at the top of Professional Development League Two South. The visitors took the lead early on against a young Town side featuring a number of schoolboys, but Archie Kieran levelled in front of watching Blues boss Paul Cook. Fin Barbrook made it 2-1 at half-time, then in the second half schoolboy Ash Boatswain added the third, before sub Jesse Nwabueze (pictured) scored the fourth.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Suffolkboy added 20:10 - Sep 25

ITFC tradition being maintained then ; excellent ,keep it up and we shall see you in the First Team !

COYB 0

rfretwell added 20:45 - Sep 25

Lambert said we have an amazing group of 15/16 yr olds in the Academy - looks like these could be them. Well done lads. 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments