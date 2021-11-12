Dobra Wins Cap in Defeat

Friday, 12th Nov 2021 23:47

Blues forward Armando Dobra won his seventh Albania U21s cap as his side was beaten 3-0 away by Slovenia in a European Championships qualifier.

The 20-year-old, who is on loan with Colchester for the season, was subbed in the 81st minute.

The Albanian youngsters are in action again on Tuesday when they face Kosovo away in another qualifier.





Photo: Matchday Images