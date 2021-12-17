U18s Host Addicks

Friday, 17th Dec 2021 10:45

Town’s U18s are in behind-closed-doors action against Charlton Athletic in a top-versus-second clash at Playford Road on Saturday morning.

The young Blues, who exited the FA Youth Cup following a 5-1 defeat to Spurs on Thursday, are currently second in Professional Development League Two South a point behind the Addicks, who have two games in hand.





Photo: Matchday Images