Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U18s Host Addicks
Friday, 17th Dec 2021 10:45

Town’s U18s are in behind-closed-doors action against Charlton Athletic in a top-versus-second clash at Playford Road on Saturday morning.

The young Blues, who exited the FA Youth Cup following a 5-1 defeat to Spurs on Thursday, are currently second in Professional Development League Two South a point behind the Addicks, who have two games in hand.


Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2021