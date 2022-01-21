McKenna: Duo Felt It Was Right Time to Seek Opportunities Elsewhere

Friday, 21st Jan 2022 15:07 Blues boss Kieran McKenna says Toto Nsiala and Myles Kenlock both felt it was the right time for them to seek opportunities away from Town, the centre-half having joined Fleetwood on a permanent basis last week and the left-back Colchester on loan yesterday. Nsiala had been in and out of the side under Paul Cook and hadn’t featured since McKenna took over, while Kenlock was left out of the Blues’ 22-man squad in August, meaning he has only been available for cup games. The 25-year-old appeared twice in the Papa John’s Trophy. Asked whether the pair moved on because their opportunities would have been limited at Portman Road, McKenna agreed: “Absolutely. It’s about doing what’s right for the club but also doing what’s right for the players, making sure that we refer to them in terms of the pathway and the opportunity to play games. “And if there’s not a really good opportunity for them to play games here at the moment, then we’ll look at what’s right for their careers and have conversations with them. “That’s very much the category for Toto and for Myles, two boys who have been here quite a while, Myles a little bit longer, but both have served the club well and working hard for the club and two good lads. “Both felt like it was the right time for them to go and seek opportunities elsewhere and I’m delighted for them that they could get a more secured in this window and a chance to go and play games and we wish them both well for the future.”

