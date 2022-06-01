Baggott Wins Seventh Indonesia Cap

Wednesday, 1st Jun 2022 17:00

Blues centre-half Elkan Baggott won his seventh full international cap as a half-time sub as Indonesia drew 0-0 with Bangladesh in a friendly in Bandung this afternoon.

The game was part of Indonesia’s preparations for their third round Asian Cup qualifiers in Kuwait where they will face the hosts on Wednesday 8th June, Jordan three days later and Nepal on Tuesday 14th June.

Last month, the 19-year-old had had been due to join up with Indonesia’s U23s squad midway through the SEA Games in Vietnam, having initially been required for domestic fixtures by Town, but was unable to do so after picking up a knock.





Photo: Matchday Images