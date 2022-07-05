TWTD and Blue Monday Podcast - Chris Kiwomya Part Two

Tuesday, 5th Jul 2022 19:09

In part two of the TWTD-Blue Monday Podcast collaboration with Chris Kiwomya the former striker talks about his days as a player with Arsenal, in France, Malaysia, Denmark and at QPR, his time back at Town coaching under Jim Magilton and Roy Keane, managing Jack Grealish at Notts County, and his current role as national team coach of the British Virgin Islands.

Part one, which was released on Monday, sees Chris look back at his early days with Town, on to the 1991/92 Second Division title celebrations and scoring goals and wiggling his hips in the Premier League.

An audio version of the podcast can be found on Apple, Acast, Amazon, Overcast and Spotify.









Photo: Action Images