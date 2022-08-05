Osman and Chambers on Life's a Pitch

Friday, 5th Aug 2022 16:51

Blues legend Russell Osman and former skipper Luke Chambers all feature on Saturday’s Life’s a Pitch, live on BBC Radio Suffolk (12-2pm).

Host Mark Murphy with be joined in the studio by legend-in-residence Terry Butcher, while Tractor Boy and TWTD's Phil Ham will be at the New Lawn ahead of the Blues’ first ever game against Forest Green Rovers.

Osman will be alongside his long-time central defensive partner Butcher in the studio, while Chambers, now with Colchester, was interviewed ahead of the show.

We’ll also hear from CEO Mark Ashton talking about the club’s Running Towards Adversity motto following the inspirational talks given to players and club staff by former Arizona police officer Jason Schechterle last week.

Will Town beat Forest Green? What did you make to last week’s 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers? Are you disappointed Bersant Celina isn’t coming back for a third loan spell?

Send your thoughts on those questions or anything else via Mark’s Twitter or during the show by phone on 0800 141 2121 or text to 81333 starting your message with SFK.

The show can be heard on 95.5FM, 95.9FM, 103.9FM and 104.6FM, and on DAB, or online via a widget on this page by clicking here.



Photos: TWTD