Plymouth Argyle 0-1 Ipswich Town - Half-Time

Sunday, 25th Sep 2022 13:32 Freddie Ladapo’s first league goal for the Blues against his old club has given Town a 1-0 half-time lead over Plymouth Argyle at Home Park. Town boss Kieran McKenna has made two changes from the one which drew 2-2 at Sheffield Wednesday last week, one enforced with wing-back Wes Burns unavailable as he’s with the Wales squad. Kayden Jackson moved to that role, while Marcus Harness came back into the XI as one of the number 10s with former Pilgrim Freddie Ladapo starting as the lone central striker, while Tyreece John-Jules dropped to the bench. Ex-Town defender James Wilson, one-time Blues target Danny Mayor, Niall Ennis and Adam Randell were all back in the Argyle side having missed last week’s 2-2 draw at Portsmouth. One-time Town loanee Conor Grant returned to the bench having been out since the end of last season after undergoing groin surgery. The Pilgrims were without on-loan Aston Villa midfielder Finn Azaz, who is away with the Republic of Ireland U21s, while Brendan Galloway was suspended following a red card against Pompey. Prior to kick-off, there was a minute’s applause for ex-Plymouth manager Dave Smith, who died earlier this month. Town started on the front foot and in the third minute won a free-kick on the left which reached Luke Woolfenden at the back of the box but the central defender’s shot was too close to home keeper Michael Cooper. Two minutes later, Blues number one Christian Walton, making his 200th league appearance against his local club where he started his career, kicked poorly and the Pilgrims attacked, Mayor eventually sending a low ball across the box which George Edmundson turned over the bar.

From the resultant corner, ex-Town centre-half Wilson headed powerfully over at the far post. On eight, Lee Evans sent Jackson away with a curling pass in behind Bali Mumba on the Town right. The former Accrington man got their first as Mumba slipped and cut the ball across but with no Town player waiting for the pass. The Blues continued to make the brighter start and in the 11th minute Chaplin made a clever reverse flick to play in Harness on the left of the box but the ex-Pompey man’s effort was blocked, then almost immediately Chaplin fed Ladapo and the ex-Pilgrim hit a shot on the turn which deflected wide. From the corner, Ladapo rose highest but headed straight at Cooper, who claimed confidently. But it wasn’t all Town and in the 15th minute Mumba played in Matt Butcher on the left of the box but Walton read it well and palmed it behind. The keeper also confidently caught the resultant corner. Ladapo had another chance in the 17th minute when he was fed in on goal inside the area by Chaplin but Cooper was quickly out to block his effort. Plymouth worked themselves another opportunity a minute later, Randell exchanging passes with skipper Joe Edwards before dragging his shot from a very tight angle wide and out for a throw. Soon after, Morgan Whittaker unleashed an effort from 25 yards which Walton pushed wide. Harness was booked for a foul on Randell, then Morsy joined him for a 50/50 challenge with the same player, moments after Niall Ennis had caught Edmundson with a needless late challenge which referee Scott Oldham hadn’t seen as worthy of a caution. Plymouth should have taken the lead in the 25th minute when Whittaker found Mumba in space on the left of the box with only Walton to beat but the Town keeper advanced and blocked much to his side’s relief. Janoi Donacien required treatment in the 31st minute after Mumba caught him late and again the referee kept his cards in his pocket where earlier less serious Town transgressions had gone in the book. Town began to get themselves back on top after the Pilgrims’ spell in charge and chances. On 37 Chaplin was fouled just inside the Town half and took the free-kick quickly sending Leif Davis away on the left. The former Leeds man crossed and found Ladapo, who worked space before hitting a shot which was blocked. The rebound fell to Morsy whose strike was too close to Cooper. But the travelling Town fans, some of whom left Ipswich on coaches at 3.30am, didn’t have long to wait for a goal. Morsy slid in to make a challenge just inside the Town half and inadvertently sent Ladapo away on goal. The striker held off Dan Scarr before hitting a shot which took a double ricochet off the defender and then Ladapo himself before looping over Cooper. Ladapo’s first league goal for the Blues, in his seventh start in addition to three sub appearances, was delightedly celebrated by the striker, his teammates and the travelling support at the other end of the ground. Town went looking for a second and in the 44th minute Chaplin played in Jackson in the area but Mumba made a strong challenge as the shot came in and the ball looped to Cooper. That was the last opportunity of thoroughly entertaining half with referee Oldham booed off by the Blues support with Town once again appearing to have been on the end of some harsh officiating with one or two Argyle challenges having gone unpunished - including one on Evans which was deemed a foul against the Welshman - while Blues fouls had quickly led to yellow cards. Both sides had had had periods on top but with Town having more of the game’s opportunities, although with Walton also having been forced into a number of saves. As so often, the game’s second goal would appear to be crucial. Plymouth: Cooper, Wilson, Scarr, Lonwijk, Mumba, Randell, Butcher, Edwards (c), Whittaker, Ennis, Mayor. Subs: Burton, Gillesphey, Houghton, Hardie, Grant, Cosgrove, Jenkins Davies. Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Jackson, Morsy, Evans, Davis, Chaplin, Harness, Ladapo. Subs: Hladky, Keogh, Ball, John-Jules, Ahadme, Vincent-Young, Edwards. Referee: Scott Oldham (Poulton-le-Fylde).

Photo: Pagepix



pg888 added 13:35 - Sep 25

There’s a few blue tinted glasses comments in here!

“ including one on Evans which was deemed a foul against the Welshman”



Evans did foul him just faked injury to avoid a card 0

cfmoses added 13:36 - Sep 25

Well done Freddie. Cracking Game. 0

SickParrot added 13:37 - Sep 25

Town have had some good moments but are fortunate to be in front after a very lucky deflection for the goal and Morsy should have been red carded. Plymouth look very good and are still in the game. 0

blueboy1981 added 13:37 - Sep 25

Beware Second Half !!

This is a Fine Example of a ‘Homer Referee’ in the First Half !!

Apart from that - thank goodness for Walton, that Defence needs to tighten up somewhat to take what is necessary from this …. !!! 0

